Better memory and impulse control found in kids who play video games for hours daily

However, children who perform better in the tests may be ones who chose to play games in the first place, scientist says

28 October 2022 - 14:27 Immanual John Milton
Picture: 123RF/LUTSENKO

Children who played three hours or more of video games a day performed better on tests of memory and impulse control than ones who didn’t play games, according to a study released last week. 

Frequent gamers showed more activity and higher blood oxygen levels in frontal brain regions associated with more cognitively demanding tasks, and less brain activity in regions related to vision, the researchers found. 

The performance could be related to the games, but scientists stopped short of saying there was a cause-and-effect relationship. The children who perform better on those tests may be ones who chose to play games in the first place, they said.

“While we cannot say whether playing video games regularly caused superior neurocognitive performance, it is an encouraging finding, and one that we must continue to investigate,” said Bader Chaarani, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Vermont in Burlington and lead author of the study. 

The scientists analysed brain scans from about 2,000 children who were among 9-year-old  and 10-year-old participants in the US department of health and human services’ Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study.

With the gaming industry raking in billions and children spending hours on their favourite titles, parents have continued to be concerned about the effect on their children’s mental health. While previous research has linked video gaming to more aggressive behaviour, this study contributes to a growing base of reports suggesting potential positives for the pastime. 

Guidelines set by the American Association of Pediatrics still encourage limits of one to two hours of video games per day. Other countries, such as China, have gone as far as not permitting children to spend more than the three hours a week.

“Numerous studies have linked video gaming to behaviour and mental health problems,” said Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in statement with the report’s release.

“This study suggests that there may also be cognitive benefits associated with this popular pastime, which are worthy of further investigation.”

PlayStation to push into PC and mobile gaming

Sony has outlined ambitious plans to release titles on computer and mobile platforms and offer live service games, which provide continuous updated ...
3 weeks ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Game on as gaming giant responds to call of duty from SA fans

Activision Blizzard has set up computer servers here to host its 'Call of Duty: Mobile' game.
1 month ago

Is it skill or chance? India mulls new law for online gaming

India’s Supreme Court says rummy and certain fantasy games are skill-based and legal, but at least one court classified games such as poker as ...
1 month ago
