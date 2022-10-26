Back road adventures: chasing the ghosts of Deelfontein

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
Liberalisation, freeing of labour market, embracing foreign and local talent, technological change and structural reform could catalyse growth
Former DA leader Tony Leon says Herman Mashaba’s party is ‘cannibalising’ the DA vote
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
The restaurant group declared an interim dividend of 130c per share
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Washington and its allies have urged the East Asian hermit nation to ‘refrain from further provocations’
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
Event comes at an appropriate time with the global automotive business moving to electric vehicles
Forty-five kilometres from the railway junction town of De Aar lies the ghost town of Deelfontein.
It sits just off the mainline from Cape Town to Pretoria, and due to its good underground water supply it was once an important water stop for steam trains. It was this assurance of water, as well as its position near the front lines in the Boer War, that made it an ideal place for a field hospital.
“Ace pilot is very good for the soul” my former colleague Howie ‘Zowie’ Stafford, from Bike SA magazine, messages me as I dig into an excellent piece of chocolate cake at Die Veldskoen Padstal outside De Doorns. And though it’s a good idea to have company when riding 250km of dirt track across a desert on a loaded adventure motorcycle, sometimes, through circumstance or just the need to be alone, being alone is best.
I discovered this almost 17 years ago to the day when I set off on my first long adventure motorcycle trip (3,000km round trip) from my then hometown of Aberdeen on the plains of Camdeboo. It was a seminal journey for me. It changed my outlook and my career, and also resulted in the publication of Circling the Great Karoo.
I’m thinking this after shouting at myself in my helmet to “focus” and “be more active in the saddle” after hitting a deep rut too fast and hard, and nearly losing control of the bike.
After transiting the Karoopoort (back in July 1811, Burchell declared: “I was arrived at the very door of the desert”) I’d flown across the first 50km of wide gravel road engraved across the red-brown wastes of the Tankwa Karoo. Having risen 600m to an elevated plateau, the rocky road in front of me called for less speed and more agility, lest I become roadkill.
I’m particularly fond of these high “island plateaus” and once I knock my recalcitrant riding mien back into shape, I burble slowly along the challenging dirt track, taking in the late spring flowers still clinging to the slopes of the Kookfonteinberg.
Shortly after a rocky pass, I come to the western edge of the plateau and look upon the stubble-veld of the lower Roggeveld. My gaze is led to the escarpment and the Rooiberg beyond it, and its eponymous pass from which I will descend into the Koup Karoo and make for my cottage in Merweville.
At the top of Rooiberg Pass I realise I can’t stay long. Huge thunderclouds are rolling in from the north-west and fingers of lightning are already probing the plains below
When I stop to eat my egg sandwiches at the top of Rooiberg Pass I realise I can’t spend long here. Huge thunderclouds are rolling in from the northwest. Fingers of lightning are already probing the plains below. Like a hyena at its last kill, I wolf down my late lunch and race the 45km to Merweville. Not being turned into charcoal is pretty high on my wish list.
I make it to my delightful “Kom-Kyk” cottage (a shop in its previous life) just as the fat rain drops are unleashed from the pregnant clouds above. After 435km (half on dirt) I’m glad I’m taking a rest day tomorrow. Besides, I have unfinished business here, such as enjoying a bite at the famous Boekklub “koffiewinkel en padstal” and soaking up more of the quiet.
The rest of my journey to the enigmatic old hamlet of Deelfontein entails a mostly dirt track journey to Beaufort West, then up and over the lesser known De Jagerspas (P3211) to Victoria West, where I’ll overnight, and be off to Deelfontein the next day.
Following a magic carpet ride of 116km to the N1 outside Beaufort West, I locate the nearest Wimpy and hole up there awhile, demolishing a steaming egg and chips platter and a few litres of creamy coffee.
In-between these epicurean delights, I browse the web and come across an interesting titbit about the Deelfontein Hotel’s founder’s son, Jacob Adamstein, who is apparently buried next to his mother in Beaufort West’s Jewish cemetery. From Rose Willis’s excellent Round-Up series (August 1994) I glean that Jacob, “a man of honour” tended to the graves of the British soldiers and also left a small trust fund to ensure the maintenance work continued after he died.
Deelfontein has long been on my bucket list. Not that there’s much to see there these days, but I’d heard that the aura of its more illustrious past, as well as the suffering of some of its patients, still hangs over the place. More importantly, though, it’s a pilgrimage I’ve wanted to make to honour the remarkable people who created an institution of medical excellence — one that heralded a number of firsts in the field of radiology for diagnosis of battlefield injuries — in the middle of the veld.
In the vanguard of these excellent fundraisers, planners and implementers were two inspirational British women, Lady Georgiana Spencer-Churchill and Lady Beatrice Chesham (her husband, Lord Chesham, was the commander of the Imperial Yeomanry in SA). They raised substantial amounts (about £174,000) and their organisational efforts were key to the success of the huge logistical exercise of transporting personnel and equipment halfway around the world and in erecting the tent and prefab village that within three months became the Imperial Yeomanry Hospital at Deelfontein on March 17 1900.
Depending on one’s sources, it seems the hospital operated under the Imperial Yeomanry mantle for only 12 to 18 months before it was renamed No 22 Military Hospital. What does not seem disputed, though, is that almost 6,100 patients were treated there (even a few Boers), with only about 134 being lost to injury or illness, the vast majority (112) to typhoid, then called enteric.
I reach Victoria West later in the afternoon after an enjoyably challenging and varied ride over ruts, rocks and sand. After booking into my slightly tired-looking accommodation, I set off around the town, lapping up the mostly well preserved Edwardian, Victorian and occasional Art Deco architecture. Most impressive on my brief walkabout is the mixed museum (natural and regional history) which hides its impressive displays and wealth of paleontological insights behind an inauspicious entrance next to the public library.
On the back roads to Merriman the next morning I stop next to a blockhouse built to protect the main line railway bridge over the Brakpoort river. After following the line for quite some time, I rest a while at the Merriman Station and watch hosts of railway workers’ children issue from the solid old houses that were built to support this logistical enterprise at the turn of the century.
I’m both saddened and infuriated that the Shosholoza Meyl, the successor to the excellent old Trans-Karoo service from Cape Town to Pretoria, no longer runs on these tracks, because “they’ve stolen our infrastructure”, as I was later told by Moses Radebe, area operations manager for the Johannesburg region.
He said he hopes the Premiere Classe version of the service will run in December, but he could not say for sure. Even the Blue Train runs less often these days (the October schedule was cancelled), while private operator, Rovos manages three or so trips a month.
Back in the day it was apparently a magnificent oasis, resplendent with palm trees and peacocks, and I’m sure, tonnes of ice-cold beer.
I arrive in Deelfontein feeling as though I’ve been pummelled like a tenderised steak. The road I’d chosen was clearly not the smoothest way to get here (the R348 from De Aar or Richmond is the best) and I so wish that Lithuanian born, Elias Adamstein’s once thriving Hotel Yeomanry was still operating. In its day it was evidently a magnificent oasis, resplendent with palm trees and peacocks and, I’m sure, lots of ice-cold beer.
Instead I walk around its ruins, trying to conjure up the happy hostelry that once stood here; but the air of neglect and decay requires more imaginative powers than I possess. Instead, I ride a few hundred metres south to the cemetery and engage with the only worthwhile and well-kept memorial to the lives and efforts of those who never left.
Tottering about in the heat, taking in the ultimate sacrifice these mostly young soldiers, doctors and orderlies made for their misguided “King and Empire” I can’t help but draw a parallel between what I see and the victims, Russian and Ukrainian, of Putin’s egotistical, tragic invasion of Ukraine.
Will history ever teach us anything, I wonder?
• Rose Willis, Dr Arnold van Dyk and Professor Kay de Villiers co-authored Yeomen of the Karoo, the story of the Imperial Yeomanry Hospital at Deelfontein.
Travel notes
The route: Day 1 — Bot River to Merweville, via Worcester, De Doorns, Karoopoort, Verlatenkloofpas and Rooiberg Pass: 435km, 204km (47%) on dirt tracks. Day 3 — Merweville to Victoria West, via Beaufort West, De Jagerspas and Wagenaarskraal: 320km, 290km (90%) on dirt tracks. Day 4 — Victoria West to Deelfontein, via Merriman: 143km, all on dirt tracks. The most direct route, however, is the R348 from De Aar or Richmond.
Why should I go there: The trip to Deelfontein is really only for serious history buffs, but if you happen to be visiting Britstown, Victoria West, De Aar or Richmond, it will make for an interesting Karoo backroads trip.
Where I stayed: Kom-Kyk self-catering cottage in Merweville (highly recommended), contact (Leila — 082 851 2086) and Karoo Koelte (partly self-catering) in Victoria West (my outside room was not the best), contact 084 506 5432.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACK ROADS
Back road adventures: chasing the ghosts of Deelfontein
Visiting the site of this Boer War hospital honours those who created an institution of medical excellence in the veld
Forty-five kilometres from the railway junction town of De Aar lies the ghost town of Deelfontein.
It sits just off the mainline from Cape Town to Pretoria, and due to its good underground water supply it was once an important water stop for steam trains. It was this assurance of water, as well as its position near the front lines in the Boer War, that made it an ideal place for a field hospital.
“Ace pilot is very good for the soul” my former colleague Howie ‘Zowie’ Stafford, from Bike SA magazine, messages me as I dig into an excellent piece of chocolate cake at Die Veldskoen Padstal outside De Doorns. And though it’s a good idea to have company when riding 250km of dirt track across a desert on a loaded adventure motorcycle, sometimes, through circumstance or just the need to be alone, being alone is best.
I discovered this almost 17 years ago to the day when I set off on my first long adventure motorcycle trip (3,000km round trip) from my then hometown of Aberdeen on the plains of Camdeboo. It was a seminal journey for me. It changed my outlook and my career, and also resulted in the publication of Circling the Great Karoo.
I’m thinking this after shouting at myself in my helmet to “focus” and “be more active in the saddle” after hitting a deep rut too fast and hard, and nearly losing control of the bike.
After transiting the Karoopoort (back in July 1811, Burchell declared: “I was arrived at the very door of the desert”) I’d flown across the first 50km of wide gravel road engraved across the red-brown wastes of the Tankwa Karoo. Having risen 600m to an elevated plateau, the rocky road in front of me called for less speed and more agility, lest I become roadkill.
I’m particularly fond of these high “island plateaus” and once I knock my recalcitrant riding mien back into shape, I burble slowly along the challenging dirt track, taking in the late spring flowers still clinging to the slopes of the Kookfonteinberg.
Shortly after a rocky pass, I come to the western edge of the plateau and look upon the stubble-veld of the lower Roggeveld. My gaze is led to the escarpment and the Rooiberg beyond it, and its eponymous pass from which I will descend into the Koup Karoo and make for my cottage in Merweville.
When I stop to eat my egg sandwiches at the top of Rooiberg Pass I realise I can’t spend long here. Huge thunderclouds are rolling in from the northwest. Fingers of lightning are already probing the plains below. Like a hyena at its last kill, I wolf down my late lunch and race the 45km to Merweville. Not being turned into charcoal is pretty high on my wish list.
I make it to my delightful “Kom-Kyk” cottage (a shop in its previous life) just as the fat rain drops are unleashed from the pregnant clouds above. After 435km (half on dirt) I’m glad I’m taking a rest day tomorrow. Besides, I have unfinished business here, such as enjoying a bite at the famous Boekklub “koffiewinkel en padstal” and soaking up more of the quiet.
The rest of my journey to the enigmatic old hamlet of Deelfontein entails a mostly dirt track journey to Beaufort West, then up and over the lesser known De Jagerspas (P3211) to Victoria West, where I’ll overnight, and be off to Deelfontein the next day.
Following a magic carpet ride of 116km to the N1 outside Beaufort West, I locate the nearest Wimpy and hole up there awhile, demolishing a steaming egg and chips platter and a few litres of creamy coffee.
In-between these epicurean delights, I browse the web and come across an interesting titbit about the Deelfontein Hotel’s founder’s son, Jacob Adamstein, who is apparently buried next to his mother in Beaufort West’s Jewish cemetery. From Rose Willis’s excellent Round-Up series (August 1994) I glean that Jacob, “a man of honour” tended to the graves of the British soldiers and also left a small trust fund to ensure the maintenance work continued after he died.
Deelfontein has long been on my bucket list. Not that there’s much to see there these days, but I’d heard that the aura of its more illustrious past, as well as the suffering of some of its patients, still hangs over the place. More importantly, though, it’s a pilgrimage I’ve wanted to make to honour the remarkable people who created an institution of medical excellence — one that heralded a number of firsts in the field of radiology for diagnosis of battlefield injuries — in the middle of the veld.
In the vanguard of these excellent fundraisers, planners and implementers were two inspirational British women, Lady Georgiana Spencer-Churchill and Lady Beatrice Chesham (her husband, Lord Chesham, was the commander of the Imperial Yeomanry in SA). They raised substantial amounts (about £174,000) and their organisational efforts were key to the success of the huge logistical exercise of transporting personnel and equipment halfway around the world and in erecting the tent and prefab village that within three months became the Imperial Yeomanry Hospital at Deelfontein on March 17 1900.
Depending on one’s sources, it seems the hospital operated under the Imperial Yeomanry mantle for only 12 to 18 months before it was renamed No 22 Military Hospital. What does not seem disputed, though, is that almost 6,100 patients were treated there (even a few Boers), with only about 134 being lost to injury or illness, the vast majority (112) to typhoid, then called enteric.
I reach Victoria West later in the afternoon after an enjoyably challenging and varied ride over ruts, rocks and sand. After booking into my slightly tired-looking accommodation, I set off around the town, lapping up the mostly well preserved Edwardian, Victorian and occasional Art Deco architecture. Most impressive on my brief walkabout is the mixed museum (natural and regional history) which hides its impressive displays and wealth of paleontological insights behind an inauspicious entrance next to the public library.
On the back roads to Merriman the next morning I stop next to a blockhouse built to protect the main line railway bridge over the Brakpoort river. After following the line for quite some time, I rest a while at the Merriman Station and watch hosts of railway workers’ children issue from the solid old houses that were built to support this logistical enterprise at the turn of the century.
I’m both saddened and infuriated that the Shosholoza Meyl, the successor to the excellent old Trans-Karoo service from Cape Town to Pretoria, no longer runs on these tracks, because “they’ve stolen our infrastructure”, as I was later told by Moses Radebe, area operations manager for the Johannesburg region.
He said he hopes the Premiere Classe version of the service will run in December, but he could not say for sure. Even the Blue Train runs less often these days (the October schedule was cancelled), while private operator, Rovos manages three or so trips a month.
I arrive in Deelfontein feeling as though I’ve been pummelled like a tenderised steak. The road I’d chosen was clearly not the smoothest way to get here (the R348 from De Aar or Richmond is the best) and I so wish that Lithuanian born, Elias Adamstein’s once thriving Hotel Yeomanry was still operating. In its day it was evidently a magnificent oasis, resplendent with palm trees and peacocks and, I’m sure, lots of ice-cold beer.
Instead I walk around its ruins, trying to conjure up the happy hostelry that once stood here; but the air of neglect and decay requires more imaginative powers than I possess. Instead, I ride a few hundred metres south to the cemetery and engage with the only worthwhile and well-kept memorial to the lives and efforts of those who never left.
Tottering about in the heat, taking in the ultimate sacrifice these mostly young soldiers, doctors and orderlies made for their misguided “King and Empire” I can’t help but draw a parallel between what I see and the victims, Russian and Ukrainian, of Putin’s egotistical, tragic invasion of Ukraine.
Will history ever teach us anything, I wonder?
• Rose Willis, Dr Arnold van Dyk and Professor Kay de Villiers co-authored Yeomen of the Karoo, the story of the Imperial Yeomanry Hospital at Deelfontein.
Travel notes
The route: Day 1 — Bot River to Merweville, via Worcester, De Doorns, Karoopoort, Verlatenkloofpas and Rooiberg Pass: 435km, 204km (47%) on dirt tracks. Day 3 — Merweville to Victoria West, via Beaufort West, De Jagerspas and Wagenaarskraal: 320km, 290km (90%) on dirt tracks. Day 4 — Victoria West to Deelfontein, via Merriman: 143km, all on dirt tracks. The most direct route, however, is the R348 from De Aar or Richmond.
Why should I go there: The trip to Deelfontein is really only for serious history buffs, but if you happen to be visiting Britstown, Victoria West, De Aar or Richmond, it will make for an interesting Karoo backroads trip.
Where I stayed: Kom-Kyk self-catering cottage in Merweville (highly recommended), contact (Leila — 082 851 2086) and Karoo Koelte (partly self-catering) in Victoria West (my outside room was not the best), contact 084 506 5432.
Seven reasons to plan a visit to Baviaanskloof
Once more on the Eastern Cape trail of Thomas Pringle
A road trip into Namaqualand in search of elusive treasure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.