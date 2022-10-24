×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

WATER COOLER

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Is creatine all it’s pumped up to be?

BL Premium
24 October 2022 - 05:04 DEVLIN BROWN

Q: Is there any benefit in taking creatine, and would you take it?

A: The Water Cooler is written by an SA male in his 40s who has been obsessed with training and varying degrees of muscle building and exercise performance since he was at school. Rest assured I have bought many, many tubs of creatine. I think I finished two...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.