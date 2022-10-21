×

October 16 — Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening session of the Communist Party’s annual congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. More than 2,200 delegates, representing more than 96-million party members, attended the gathering. 

Picture: LINTAO ZHANG/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: LINTAO ZHANG/GETTY IMAGES

October 16 — Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores the first goal past Ederson of Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool beat City 1-0 in a huge win in the Premier League.

Picture: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/GETTY IMAGES

October 16 —  A jockey spurs his bulls at this year’s Karapan Sapi at Noer Bangkalan stadium in Madura, Indonesia. Karapan Sapi is a traditional Indonesian bull racing festival that also features traditional gamelan music, food and betting. 

Picture: ROBERTUS PUDYANTO/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: ROBERTUS PUDYANTO/GETTY IMAGES

October 17 — Police officers shoot at a drone during a wave of attacks in Kyiv. Russia attacked with nearly 30 drones, which local authorities said were Iranian-made Shahed-136s, amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. At least eight people were killed, four in Kyiv and four in Sumy.

Picture: VADIM SARAKHAN/REUTERS
Picture: VADIM SARAKHAN/REUTERS

October 18 — Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion hold a banner while others carry placards outside the Africa Energy Week Conference as they staged a protest against the oil and gas industry, in Cape Town.

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

October 18 — Rescue workers and firefighters evacuate Emixeyi Dorante in the aftermath of devastating floods after heavy rain in Maracay, Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said at least three died in mudslides.

Picture: GABY ORAA/REUTERS
Picture: GABY ORAA/REUTERS

October 19 — A woman arranges flowers outside a house where a couple was killed in a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Picture: ED RAM/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: ED RAM/GETTY IMAGES

October 18 — People take a boat to cross floodwaters in Dadu, Pakistan. Nearly one-third of Pakistan was affected by the flooding. Millions of people lost land and access to food, water and work.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

October 19 — Real estate firm workers participating in The District real estate fair, speak to the police after activists threw coloured powder at them during a protest denouncing the housing crisis and evictions, in Barcelona, Spain.

Picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERSTHE DAY
Picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERSTHE DAY

October 19 — Visitors walk past artwork pieces displayed by Mariane Ibrahim gallery as Paris+ par Art Basel international contemporary art fair opens in Paris, France.

Picture: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS
Picture: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS

October 20 — People protest in Moundou, Chad. Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo said at least 50 people were killed and  dozens injured.  Security forces fired on protesters, some of whom were armed, in what Kebzabo called “self-defence”, in N’Djamena. 

Picture: HYACINTHE NDOLENODJI/SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS
Picture: HYACINTHE NDOLENODJI/SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS

October 20 — British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, as her husband Hugh O’Leary stands nearby, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain.

Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

October 20 — Brazil’s former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters during a rally in Sao Goncalo, Brazil. He and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro go to a second round in the presidential election on October 30.

Picture: BUDA MENDES/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: BUDA MENDES/GETTY IMAGES

October 20 — Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest demanding Israel reopen closed roads leading to Nablus, in Deir Sharaf, in the West Bank.

Picture: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERSTHE DAY
Picture: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERSTHE DAY
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.