×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

LVMH CEO flies below Twitter radar after private jet sale

20 October 2022 - 05:05 Phil Serafino
The world’s second-richest man has had enough of the Twitterverse tracking his every move in his private plane. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The world’s second-richest man has had enough of the Twitterverse tracking his every move in his private plane. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The world’s second-richest man has had enough of the Twitterverse tracking his every move in his private plane. 

Bernard Arnault’s luxury-goods company LVMH sold its private jet, he said on Monday on Radio Classique. Accounts such as I Fly Bernard and Bernard’s Airplane sprang up on Twitter to track the planes of French billionaires and to point out the pollution they cause.

The subject became a hot topic in France over the summer, with some politicians proposing to ban or tax private jets.

One of the Twitter accounts bemoaned the fact that the LVMH jet had ceased to be registered in France. 

“Still no word from either Bernard Arnault or LVMH on the subject of private jets,” Bernard’s Airplane wrote on September 10. “So Bernard, are you hiding?”

“Indeed, with all these stories, the group had a plane and we sold it,” Arnault said on the LVMH-owned radio station. “The result now is that no-one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes.”

Arnault has a net worth of almost $133bn, surpassing Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s second-richest man, according to the Bloomberg billionaires’ index.

His son, Antoine Arnault, defended the use of private jets on a television show last week. “This plane is a work tool,” he said on France 5’s C à Vous. “Our industry is hyper-competitive,” and a private plane gives executives an edge in the race to be first to a new product or deal, he said, adding that LVMH sold its plane over the summer.

In the radio interview on Monday alongside his father, the younger Arnault said there’s another business reason for keeping the company’s travels secret.

“It’s not very good that our competitors can know where we are at any moment,” he said. “That can give ideas, it can also give leads, clues.”

Bloomberg

Rich take to private jets to dodge travel chaos

Soaring use of personal aircraft causes political rumpus in France over carbon emissions
News
1 month ago

THOMAS BLACK: The high-flying private aviation set sees clear skies ahead

An industry that had sensed the financial crisis is showing no fear of a downturn, writes Thomas Black
Opinion
1 day ago

Elon Musk’s jet tracker expects to be grounded

The teen tracking the new Twitter owner’s private jet suspects his days on the social media platform are numbered
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Isuzu D-Max doesn’t have a drinking problem
Life / Motoring
3.
The new Volvo EX90 will help ease SA’s ...
Life / Motoring
4.
The intricacies of pulling off Steinheist
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
New BMW M2 unveiled with more power and ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Working Lunch: Dumplings, gas and our energy crisis

Life

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Don’t fear the gym, hire a trainer to feel ...

Life

The rich ignore world’s woes to splurge on Dior, Porsche and Rolex

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.