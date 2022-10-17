Checks and balances: how the Office of the Tax Ombud can help you resolve your disputes with Sars

Two examples of how the OTO helped tax payers resolve their disputes with Sars

Case 1

What was the tax complaint?

The complaint relates to a request for Sars to pay refunds for the 2020/04 and 2020/06 VAT periods as the verifications had been finalised. Furthermore, the complainant requested that Sars finalise the verifications and pay refunds for the 2020/08 and 2020/10 VAT periods.

Who was at fault?

Sars finalised the verification for the 2020/04 and 2020/06 VAT periods on June 8 2020 and August 21 2020. For both these VAT periods, Sars finalised the verification cases within the required turnaround time. However, it placed two stoppers on the taxpayer’s refunds: one was automatically placed by the Sars system, and the other was placed manually by a Sars official. The system-generated stopper was removed automatically on the same day as the verification was finalised. The manual stopper was not removed, however, and blocked the refunds from being paid.

Furthermore, Sars selected the declarations for verification on October 15 2020 and December 2 2020 for the 2020/08 and 2020/10 VAT periods. The taxpayer submitted the requested supporting information to Sars on October 20 2020 and December 28 2020. After that, Sars failed to finalise the VAT verification within the turnaround time of 21 business days, thus delaying the payment of possible refunds.

What should happen?

The OTO recommended that Sars pay the refunds for the 2020/04 and 2020/06 VAT periods as the verifications had been finalised or provide valid reasons for not doing so. Furthermore, Sars was to finalise the verification for the 2020/08 and 2020/10 VAT periods and pay out the refunds if applicable.

What was the outcome?

On March 15 2021, Sars finalised the verification for the 2020/08 and 2020/10 VAT periods and paid the VAT refunds to the amount of R86,573.64 for all four periods in question, including interest (R1,197.62) for the 2020/04 — 2020/10 VAT periods.

What to learn from this case study?

When lodging complaints against Sars, especially for refunds, taxpayers should remember to ask for interest.

Case 2

What was the tax complaint?

The complaint relates to a request for Sars to reimburse R895,143 recovered from a taxpayer’s bank account through a third-party appointment. This was over eight times more than the amounts reflected on notices of final demand sent by Sars and resulted in financial difficulties for the taxpayer in running its business.

Who was at fault?

Sars issued notices of final demand on February25 2021 and March 11 2021 for R49,069.41 and R52,866.69, respectively. After that, the revenue collector issued a third-party appointment on March 19 2021 to Absa Bank for R895,143, which was recovered from the taxpayer’s bank account on March 26 2021.

The amount recovered did not correspond with the amount due on the notice of final demand dated March 11 2021. Furthermore, in email correspondence on March 30 2021, the taxpayer queried the R895,143 recovered by Sars and explained the financial hardship the business was experiencing since an overdraft had to be requested from the bank as a result of Sars having taken more money than it should have.

The OTO noted that the taxpayer had outstanding returns, debit and credit amounts in the VAT account, but could not find any confirmation that the amount reflecting on the third-party appointment and paid to Sars was, in fact, owed as a tax liability.

The OTO accepted the case on the basis that Sars appeared to have incorrectly issued the third-party appointment.

What should happen?

The OTO recommended that Sars withdraw the notice of third-party appointment issued for R895,143 and reimburse the taxpayer this amount, since the notice of final demand issued on March 11 2021 reflected R52,866.69, or to provide valid reasons for not doing so.

What was the outcome?

The OTO’s intervention secured the return of R895,143 into the taxpayer’s bank account on June 6 2021.

What to learn from this case study?

Taxpayers are only required to pay what is due and not a cent more or less. In instances where Sars issues a third-party appointment for monies not due, taxpayers can lodge complaints with the OTO if they are unsuccessful in obtaining refunds from Sars.

If you have a complaint with Sars, contact the OTO on 080-066-2837, email complaints@taxombud.gov.za or submit your complaint online here.

This article was paid for by the Office of the Tax Ombud.

*Update: This article was originally published in Wanted magazine prior to Ngoepe stepping down as tax ombud. Prof Thabo Legwaila was appointed acting tax ombud on October 6 2022.