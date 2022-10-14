Despite a high inflation report, US equities turned positive as ‘some investors are convinced core inflation will soon start trending lower’
October 9 — America Mineiro’s Matheusinho celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates against Fluminense in the Brasileiro Championship in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
October 9 — People protest against the Iranian regime, following the death of Mahsa Amini, outside Iran’s consulate, in London, Britain. The death of Amini, 22, after being detained by Iran’s morality police has sparked protests across the country.
October 10 — Cars burn after a Russian military strike, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.
October 10 — North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency.
October 10 — Striking Transnet workers protest at the port in East London on the day that the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union joined the United National Transport Union in industrial action over their wage dispute with the rail and ports operator.
October 10 — People run while police fire teargas during a protest demanding the resignation of Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry after weeks of shortages, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
October 11 — A woman cleans the road after new tarmac was laid over a crater left by a missile strike the day before, near Taras Shevchenko National University on Tuesday in Kyiv. Ukraine’s emergency services said 19 people were killed across the country on Monday in widespread Russian attacks on major cities, including the capital.
October 11 — Ai-Da Robot, the world’s first artist robot, poses in a committee room in the House of Lords in London, England. Ai-Da answered questions in the upper house during an inquiry into how new technologies will affect the creative industries.
October 11 — Brazil’s president and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro cheers as he attends a festival in Pelotas, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.
October 12 — Monks walk to receive alms on a flooded street in Koh Kret in Nonthaburi, in the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand.
October 12 — A woman reacts as she attends the funeral of Israeli soldier Ido Baruch who was killed in a roadside ambush by Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank, at Gedera Cemetery in Israel.
October 12 — An Avaaz activist holds up cutouts of IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a pro-conservation demonstration outside the headquarters of the IMF and World Bank during their annual meetings in Washington on Wednesday.
October 13 — A man carries shoes from his store after a Russian missile attack on Kupiansk, in Kharkiv oblast, on Thursday. Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, warned Russia that its army would be “annihilated” if it uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
The week in pictures
Striking Transnet workers protest, a Russian military strike hits central Kyiv, demonstrations in London against the Iranian regime, and more
