×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now

 October 9 —  America Mineiro’s Matheusinho celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates against Fluminense in the Brasileiro Championship in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Picture: SERGIO MORAES/REUTERS
Picture: SERGIO MORAES/REUTERS

October 9 — People protest against the Iranian regime, following the death of Mahsa Amini, outside Iran’s consulate, in London, Britain. The death of Amini, 22, after being detained by Iran’s morality police has sparked protests across the country.

Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

October 10 — Cars burn after a Russian military strike, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.

October 10 — North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this  picture released  by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency.

Picture: KCNA/REUTERS
Picture: KCNA/REUTERS

October 10 — Striking Transnet workers protest at the port in East London on the day that the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union joined the United National Transport Union in industrial action over their wage dispute with the rail and ports operator.

Picture: THEO JEPTHA
Picture: THEO JEPTHA

 October 10 — People run while police fire teargas during a protest demanding the resignation of Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry after weeks of shortages, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Picture: RALPH TEDY EROL/REUTERS
Picture: RALPH TEDY EROL/REUTERS

October 11 — A woman cleans the road after new tarmac was laid over a crater left by a missile strike the day before, near Taras Shevchenko National University on Tuesday in Kyiv. Ukraine’s emergency services said 19 people were killed across the country on Monday in widespread Russian attacks on major cities, including the capital.

Picture: ED RAM/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: ED RAM/GETTY IMAGES

October 11 — Ai-Da Robot, the world’s first artist robot, poses in a committee room in the House of Lords in London, England. Ai-Da answered questions in the upper house during an inquiry into how new technologies will affect the creative industries.

Picture: ROB PINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: ROB PINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

October 11 — Brazil’s president and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro cheers as he attends a festival in Pelotas, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Picture: DIEGO VARA/REUTERS
Picture: DIEGO VARA/REUTERS

October 12 — Monks walk to receive alms on a flooded street in Koh Kret in Nonthaburi, in the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand.

Picture: CHALINEE THIRASUPA/REUTERS
Picture: CHALINEE THIRASUPA/REUTERS

October 12 — A woman reacts as she attends the funeral of Israeli soldier Ido Baruch who was killed in a roadside ambush by Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank, at Gedera Cemetery in Israel.

Picture: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS
Picture: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS

October 12 — An Avaaz activist holds up cutouts of IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a pro-conservation demonstration outside the headquarters of the IMF and World Bank during their annual meetings in Washington on Wednesday.

Picture: JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN/REUTERS
Picture: JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN/REUTERS
Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES

October 13 — A man carries shoes from his store after a Russian missile attack on Kupiansk, in Kharkiv oblast, on Thursday. Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, warned Russia that its army would be “annihilated” if it uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
REVIEW: The Audi RS3 is a driver’s car par ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Three of the best from the Euro Film festival
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Weltevrede is brimming with bold ideas and ...
Life
5.
BOOK REVIEW: Emotional account of wannabe tzar ...
Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.