Jair Bolsonaro surprises in Brazil’s election, Nigeria suffers worst flooding in a decade, Burkina Faso coup leader seizes power, Haiti nears breaking point, Indonesia mourns 125 killed in a ...
October 1 — A woman holds a fishing net inside a canoe at Wuruku rice mill market after floods displaced millers from the market in Makurdi, Nigeria. One of Nigeria’s food basket states, Benue, was under water this week — along with more than 100,000ha of farmland. At least 24 people have died in the worst flooding in a decade.
October 2 — A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro prays in front of Palácio da Alvorada on election day, in Brasilia, Brazil. After a polarised campaign between poll favourite Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro the vote went to a second round.
October 2 — Junta leader Capt Ibrahim Traore is welcomed by supporters holding Russian flags in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Traore was appointed as president on Wednesday, after the West African country’s second coup in less than nine months.
October 3 — A man runs past a burning street barricade during a protest against the government as rising fuel and food prices worsen the country’s economic situation, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The UN called for a humanitarian corridor after armed gangs blockaded the only fuel terminal and cholera was reported.
October 4 — President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA Democratic Teachers Union delegates during the union’s national general council at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.
October 4 — A man kneels at Kanjuruhan Stadium as he prays for the victims of a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya Surabaya in Malang, Indonesia. At least 125 people were killed and hundreds more were injured, authorities said.
October 4 — A person walks past a mural by street artist Loretto depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Britain.
October 4 — The European Space Agency’s first female commander of the International Space Station, astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, poses with her lookalike Barbie doll.
October 5 — A demonstrator at a protest near Lebanon’s central bank building in Beirut on Wednesday. Retail bank clients have grown exasperated over informal capital controls put in place by banks, which mean depositors can withdraw only limited amounts.
October 5 — US President Joe Biden talks with residents affected by Hurricane Ian as Florida governor Ron DeSantis accompanies him during a tour of hurricane destruction in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
October 5 — Students staged solidarity protests in Budapest, Hungary, on World Teachers’ Day. Hundreds of schools across the country suspended classes in the latest wave of protests for higher wages.
October 5 — An attendee wears a baseball cap that says “Make Britain Great Again” during the keynote speech by Liz Truss, Britain’s new prime minister, at the Conservative Party’s annual autumn conference in Birmingham. Truss was forced into a U-turn on her plan to cut income tax for Britain’s highest earners.
October 6 — Rescuers work at the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. One woman was reportedly killed. As Ukraine’s military forged ahead to recapture land in the south and east, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine.
October 7 — Rescue workers carry a coffin containing the body of a victim following a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, Thailand. A former policeman killed 38 people, including 23 children.
The week in pictures
