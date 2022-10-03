×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Is excruciating stiffness after exercise normal?

Delayed onset muscle soreness can happen to anyone and is quite normal

BL Premium
03 October 2022 - 05:00 Devlin Brown

Q: I accompanied a friend to her high-intensity training class and three days later I still cannot move my limbs, never mind walk. Is this excruciating stiffness after exercise normal?

A: You have been introduced to the devil of training that goes by the name doms: delayed onset muscle soreness. Yes, it is a thing, where you lower yourself onto the toilet and swear you’d rather stay there than attempt to ever stand again...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.