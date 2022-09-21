Brent crude futures rose 11c to $90.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 5c at $83.99 a barrel
Wednesday, September 21 2022
On the journey from Worcester to Robertson the scenery is only moderately exciting. The road bends occasionally bringing into view a glimpse of the Breede River, or pink-white apple orchards in gorgeous bloom. Mainly, however, the scene is of ploughed, dusty earth and dark, dormant vineyards.
Except we can’t stop looking to our left, northeast and upwards to the highest peaks of the Langeberg mountains. There’s so much snow, unseasonal for this time of year. Seeing that alone has made the near three-hour road trip from Cape Town worthwhile...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The untiring charms of serene McGregor
David Gorin discovers that this town in the Western Cape has much to offer the world-weary
