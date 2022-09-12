Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Time is not on the president’s side, but he behaves as if it is
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
One of two polls failed to garner 75% support, making it the fourth consecutive year that a ballot has failed
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Most observers expect Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will win another term in office
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
At $799, the wearable is the most expensive among the models it released last week, more than Garmin alternatives
Q: I wake up at 5am to train after going to bed as close to 9pm as possible, yet lately I wake up exhausted every day. Is this a curse of middle age or should I tell my restless husband to move to the spare room?
A: We certainly don’t know what your poor husband is doing to keep you up all night, but assuming he’s just trying to sleep, a little perspective may go far towards easing your anxiety. ..
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why do I wake up exhausted?
