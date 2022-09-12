×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why do I wake up exhausted?

BL Premium
12 September 2022 - 05:03 Devlin Brown

Q: I wake up at 5am to train after going to bed as close to 9pm as possible, yet lately I wake up exhausted every day. Is this a curse of middle age or should I tell my restless husband to move to the spare room?

A: We certainly don’t know what your poor husband is doing to keep you up all night, but assuming he’s just trying to sleep, a little perspective may go far towards easing your anxiety. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.