Market-changing residential development, Waterkloof Park, to launch in Pretoria
An exciting investment opportunity for investors and homeowners alike, this contemporary apartment complex will be the first of its kind in a sought-after suburb
Feenstra Group and Six4 Capital will launch Waterkloof Park, a first-of-its-kind residential development in the upmarket Pretoria suburb of the same name, this month.
By meeting the ever-growing demand for sectional title properties in this established area, Johann du Plessis of the Feenstra Group believes the development will help to reinvigorate the Pretoria property market.
Featuring well-designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, priced from R1,250,000, it offers first time homeowners the chance to secure an address in a prime location at an affordable price.
It’s also the ideal investment opportunity for those who want to build equity through an expanded rental portfolio, with expected gross rental yields of up to 10,6%.
Investors who keep a keen eye on the property market will know that new developments in Waterkloof have experienced a year-on-year growth of 25% in price per square metre since 2017. The price per square metre of off-plan developments in this suburb also exceeds that of the neighbouring areas by a substantial 38%.
Located on Dely Street, the Waterkloof Park complex will provide easy access to the N1, Garsfontein Road and the Menlyn node. The development follows the “15-minute neighbourhood” trend, adding to its appeal for homeowners, renters and investors alike, says Ryan MacKenzie of Six4 Capital.
“With medical facilities, retail and a top-performing school district, Waterkloof really has it all. Individuals living within the development will be less than 15 minutes from Menlyn Maine, The Village, the Pretoria Country Club and more.”
Designed with modern families and those who favour convenient, lock-up-and-go living in mind, MacKenzie also believes that Waterkloof Park will set the standard for new developments in the sought-after suburb.
“Waterkloof Park is an environmentally-designed development with smart solar geysers, a backup generator and gas appliances that provides an exceptional value proposition for the investor and homeowner,” says du Plessis.
It will have biometric access control and 24-hour security with perimeter fencing, complementing the greater area’s reputation of being a safe and family-friendly neighbourhood.
The development plans to be pet-friendly, catering to the needs of those residents who plan to enjoy daily walks with their dogs along the picturesque suburban streets, to use the nearby Waterkloof Dog Park or head to the Groenkloof Nature Reserve.
Investors and homebuyers are invited to attend the official launch of Waterkloff Park on September 17 2022. For more information or to register your interest in this development, visit Waterkloofpark.co.za
This article was paid for by Feenstra Group and Six4 Capital.