Market-changing residential development, Waterkloof Park, to launch in Pretoria

Feenstra Group and Six4 Capital will launch Waterkloof Park, a first-of-its-kind residential development in the upmarket Pretoria suburb of the same name, this month.

By meeting the ever-growing demand for sectional title properties in this established area, Johann du Plessis of the Feenstra Group believes the development will help to reinvigorate the Pretoria property market.

Featuring well-designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, priced from R1,250,000, it offers first time homeowners the chance to secure an address in a prime location at an affordable price.

It’s also the ideal investment opportunity for those who want to build equity through an expanded rental portfolio, with expected gross rental yields of up to 10,6%.

Investors who keep a keen eye on the property market will know that new developments in Waterkloof have experienced a year-on-year growth of 25% in price per square metre since 2017. The price per square metre of off-plan developments in this suburb also exceeds that of the neighbouring areas by a substantial 38%.