Wednesday, September 7 2022
I would have loved to be a fly on the wall on the day in the early 1980s when the sari-clad Brenda Kali arrived to head the communications division at Sasol. Many a boere eyebrow would have been raised as this exotic breath of fresh air wafted through the stale corridors of Afrikanerdom.
It was no surprise that when I recently met her for lunch, at the Taste of Punjab, she looked as elegant as ever...
Lunch with Brenda Kali: curry, saris and humanising business
John Fraser talks to the CEO of Conscious Companies about ethical business and leadership at Taste of Punjab in Sunninghill
