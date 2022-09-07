×

Life

Lunch with Brenda Kali: curry, saris and humanising business

John Fraser talks to the CEO of Conscious Companies about ethical business and leadership at Taste of Punjab in Sunninghill

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 05:00 John Fraser

I would have loved to be a fly on the wall on the day in the early 1980s when the sari-clad Brenda Kali arrived to head the communications division at Sasol. Many a boere eyebrow would have been raised as this exotic breath of fresh air wafted through the stale corridors of Afrikanerdom.

It was no surprise that when I recently met her for lunch, at the Taste of Punjab, she looked as elegant as ever...

