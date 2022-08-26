The week in pictures

Federal Reserve chair’s address could give clues on how aggressively the US central bank will continue tightening monetary policy
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation, EU in grip of drought, Ukraine’s deadly Independence Day, Mogadishu hotel siege, Angolans head to the polls, and more
August 20 — King Misuzulu kaZwelithini during the ukungena esibayeni, or entering the kraal ceremony, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.
August 20 — The body of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July, arrives at Luanda international airport, in Angola, as the nation prepared to vote. He will be buried on Sunday.
August 21 — Police officers stand guard on Sunday near the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, the scene of an attack by Al-Shabaab militants on Friday. More than 20 people died and police fought for 30 hours to end the siege.
August 21 — Riderless horses gallop in the traditional Palio di San Bartolomeo race along the renaissance streets of Ronciglione, Italy.
August 21 — Germany’s Rebekka Haase, Alexandra Burghardt, Lisa Mayer and Gina Luckenkemper celebrate after winning gold in the women’s 4 x 100m final in the 2022 European Championships at the Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany.
August 21 — A boy wrapped in a Ukrainian flag holds a national flag as he stands on top of a Russian military vehicles displayed in central Kyiv, Ukraine.
August 22 — Supporters of Angola’s main opposition party Unita attend the party’s final rally at Cazenga, outside the capital Luanda in Angola.
August 23 — Members of the military attend a ceremony of raising the Ukraine flag in Lviv, Ukraine. Wednesday marked six months since Russia invaded. It is also the day Ukraine celebrates its 1991 independence from the Soviet Union.
August 23 — A bridge crosses the exposed bed of the Rialb reservoir during a drought in La Baronia De Rialb, Spain. Europe is in the throes of a drought that appears to be the worst in at least 500 years, according to the EU’s Joint Research Centre.
August 23 — People rest as others cross the water during floods in Al-Managil locality in Jazeera State, Sudan.
August 22 — Argentinians demonstrate against vice-president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner outside her home after a public prosecutor asked that she be sentenced to 12 years in prison and disqualified from public office for alleged corruption during her two terms as president, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
August 24 — Members of trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu march through central Pretoria on Wednesday towards the Union Buildings during the national strike against the cost of living.
August 24 — Cars during a rush hour traffic jam in San Francisco. California’s government authorities put into effect a plan to prohibit the sale of new petrol-powered cars by 2035, according to media in the US.
August 25 — A man poses as a member of the “SCP Foundation” at the Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. The event attracts hundreds of gaming developers, publishers and related companies and showcases upcoming PC and console games, events and collaborations.
August 25 — A woman walks past police officers as Angola’s election commission says the ruling MPLA party leads with 52% majority, after the general election close in Luanda, Angola.
The week in pictures
