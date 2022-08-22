Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Q: The topless beach scene in Top Gun: Maverick haunts me. I’ve spent years training and seem to make no progress at all while these Hollywood stars just make me feel worse. What do Hollywood stars do to achieve their physiques?
A: Tom Cruise should finally get his Oscar to celebrate a lifetime’s contribution to on-screen six-pack abs. You’re not alone in your haunted house. At a recent family gathering the 60-year-old’s body was the main topic of conversation among the 50-something men and their beer boeps...
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What do Hollywood stars do to achieve their physiques?
In reality Tom Cruise’s trainer worked on tweaking a few things and then teaching him how to tense his muscles and pose
