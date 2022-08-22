×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What do Hollywood stars do to achieve their physiques?

In reality Tom Cruise’s trainer worked on tweaking a few things and then teaching him how to tense his muscles and pose

BL Premium
22 August 2022 - 05:00 Devlin Brown

Q: The topless beach scene in Top Gun: Maverick haunts me. I’ve spent years training and seem to make no progress at all while these Hollywood stars just make me feel worse. What do Hollywood stars do to achieve their physiques?

A: Tom Cruise should finally get his Oscar to celebrate a lifetime’s contribution to on-screen six-pack abs. You’re not alone in your haunted house. At a recent family gathering the 60-year-old’s body was the main topic of conversation among the 50-something men and their beer boeps...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.