August 14 — Children walk from Sunday prayers at the African Divine Church in Silanga village, Nairobi, on Sunday. Deputy president William Ruto won Kenya’s election by a razor-thin margin, setting off a challenge by rival and former prime minister Raila Odinga.

Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
August 14 — Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates their first goal with teammates. The Reds beat West Ham United 1-0 in a keenly contested Premier League clash at The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain.

Picture: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS
August 14 — Pipe bands take part in the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. More than a hundred bands participated in the Glasgow challenge that was first held in 1948.

Picture: JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES
August 14 — People mourn the victims who died in a fire and stampede that broke out at the Abu Sifin church, at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Giza, Egypt. At least 41 people were killed.

Picture: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS
August 14 — People help firefighters to extinguish a blaze after blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in Yerevan, Armenia.

Picture: VAHRAM BAGHDASARAN/PHOTOLURE/REUTERS
August 15 — The guard of honour prepares for India’s 75th  Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort in New Delhi. 

Picture: T NARAGAYN/BLOOMBERG
August 15 — About 100 fishers and activists protest near Cape Town’s harbour entrance in Paarden Island. Small-scale fishers and civil society are demanding sustainable energy solutions and a halt to offshore oil and gas exploration.

Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
August 15 — Coca farmers run from teargas during clashes with police over a new coca market, in La Paz, Bolivia.

Picture: CLAUDIA MORALES/ REUTERS
August 15 — A policeman tries to remove an attendee during a scuffle at the vote counting centre in Nairobi, Kenya, where William Ruto was declared the winner.

August 16 — Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union on Tuesday commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre in Rustenburg in North West. On August 16 2012 the country watched as police opened fire with R5 assault rifles, killing 34 mineworkers during a strike at what was then Lonmin. In violence in the preceding days, 10 people were killed, including two security guards and police officers.

Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
August 16 — Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to supporters during his first re-election campaign rally ahead of October 2 elections, in Juiz de Fora, Brazil. In this same town, 200km north of Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro was stabbed while campaigning in September 2018.

Picture: ANDRE BORGES/GETTY IMAGES
August 16 — Neighbours look on next to destroyed houses in Kramatorsk, after military strikes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS
August 17 — Artist Ciaran Gallagher finishes his mural depicting Tory Party leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in Belfast city centre on Wednesday as the leadership hopefuls took their campaigns to Northern Ireland.

Picture: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS
August 18 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres shake hands after a joint news conference following their meeting in Lviv, Ukraine.

Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
August 18 — People gather for the launch of the new coffee shop “Stars Coffee”, in Moscow on Thursday. The opening comes after Starbucks’ exit from the Russian market because of US sanctions, in Moscow, Russia.

Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
August 17 — Military members wearing traditional Dayak attire walk towards the Presidential Palace during the country’s 77th Independence Day celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Picture: AJENG DINAR ULFIANA/REUTERS
Picture: LINTAO ZHANG/GETTY IMAGES
August 18 — A staff member takes part in a demonstration of a robot arm collecting swab samples for Covid-19 testing, during the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China.

