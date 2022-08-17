Business Day TV speaks to Gemcorp’s chief economist, Simon Quijano-Evans
I have been travelling the world for more than half a century but I have visited the Victoria Falls for the first time only now. If, like me, you’ve stared in awe at the temples of Angkor Wat, crossed the Andes at Aconcagua or walked the parapets of The Great Wall; if you have marvelled at the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the opera house, the Acropolis in Athens or the great dome of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul — but have never boarded a 90-minute flight to the Victoria Falls, make it the top item on your bucket list.
Oscar Wilde dismissed the Niagara Falls in the US as “the second great disappointment of the honeymoon”. Even he would have been silenced by the extraordinary experience of simply being at the Victoria Falls. You don’t “see” the Falls the way you see the Eiffel Tower, nor do you visit them as you might the Colosseum or the Louvre. They are too vast to be taken in by a single glance, even from a helicopter hovering over them. ..
Why you should put Vic Falls at the top of your bucket list
Remarkably easy to travel to and magnificent to behold, with decent hotels and outdoor activities around
