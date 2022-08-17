×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

Why you should put Vic Falls at the top of your bucket list

Remarkably easy to travel to and magnificent to behold, with decent hotels and outdoor activities around

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 05:05

I have been travelling the world for more than half a century but I have visited the Victoria Falls for the first time only now. If, like me, you’ve stared in awe at the temples of Angkor Wat, crossed the Andes at Aconcagua or walked the parapets of The Great Wall; if you have marvelled at the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the opera house, the Acropolis in Athens or the great dome of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul — but have never boarded a 90-minute flight to the Victoria Falls, make it the top item on your bucket list.

Oscar Wilde dismissed the Niagara Falls in the US as “the second great disappointment of the honeymoon”. Even he would have been silenced by the extraordinary experience of simply being at the Victoria Falls. You don’t “see” the Falls the way you see the Eiffel Tower, nor do you visit them as you might the Colosseum or the Louvre. They are too vast to be taken in by a single glance, even from a helicopter hovering over them. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.