Life

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Do fat burning supplements work?

15 August 2022 - 05:02 Devlin Brown

Q: I have four months until a beach holiday with my in-laws. Do fat burning supplements work and which would you recommend?

A: First, our sincere commiserations. Nothing like the prospect of in-laws over the course of an entire beach holiday to whip one into shape...

