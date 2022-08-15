Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Do fat burning supplements work?

Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Sars and corruption busters need more tools to investigate, says Edward Kieswetter
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
Chair Paul Jenkins says Mpact CEO Bruce Strong implied that his company is acting improperly
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
GOP questions FBI’s actions after search warrant shows motive was possible Espionage Act violations
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
Pharmaceutical giant has been forced to pay $3.5bn in settlements so far to resolve cancer cases
Q: I have four months until a beach holiday with my in-laws. Do fat burning supplements work and which would you recommend?
A: First, our sincere commiserations. Nothing like the prospect of in-laws over the course of an entire beach holiday to whip one into shape...
