August 8 — Smoke rises from burning fuel storage tanks near  the port in Matanzas, Cuba. Firefighters took five days to bring the blaze under control. It destroyed 40% of the Caribbean island’s main fuel storage facility.

August 8 — Australian performers dance during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

August 9  — A woman votes in Kenya’s general election, in Nairobi. Kenyans headed to the polls to vote for a new president during a time of drought and soaring food prices. With four candidates running for presidency, the main rivals were former prime minister and four-time presidential candidate Raila Odinga and deputy president William Ruto.

August 8 — Melissa Guerrero, a US citizen from Mexico, wearing traditional wedding makeup and costume, prepares for her wedding ceremony in Donje Ljubinje, a village near Prizren in Kosovo.

Picture: FATSO BYTYCI/REUTERS
August 9 — US secretary of state Antony Blinken and President Cyril Ramaphosa prepare for Blinken’s departure, at Waterkloof Airforce Base in Centurion.

Picture: ANDREW HARNIK/REUTERS
August 9 — People watch as US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s motorcade moves through Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Picture: ANDREW HARNIK/REUTERS
August 9 — Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss, right, greets Dehenna Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, ahead of a meeting in Darlington, England. The results of the leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson will be announced on September 5.

Picture: IAN FORSYTH/GETTY IMAGES
August 10 — A man and students ride on a motorcycle on a flooded road, after rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan.

Picture: AKHTAR SOOMRO/REUTERS
August 10 — People play badminton by the Waal River in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Drought has halved operation capacity along the lower Rhine from Rotterdam to Germany, an important coal transport route for steelmakers and power producers.

Picture: PIERRE CROM/GETTY IMAGES
August 11 —  Police stand guard during a protest against the government of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Thursday. Inflation in the country was raging near 170% in May, but down from above 2,500% about a year ago, according to Trading Economics.

Picture: LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA/REUTERS
August 11 — A man cleans a car damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Picture: VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKY/REUTERS
