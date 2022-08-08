Markets remain concerned about the prospect of recession in the US and geopolitical risks with China
SA will start running out of time to solve the looming problem by the time sufficient generation capacity comes on grid
Soldiers may only be deployed once ordered by Ramaphosa, who has to inform parliament first
Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were interviewed for the position of premier on Saturday
Companies will do what they can to increase market share in what is considered to still be a largely untapped market
Potentially disastrous effects of free inflow of dumped chicken leave small farmers at risk
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Cairo-mediated truce comes after three days of violence which left at least 43 people dead
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
Comprehensive report shows one in eight people had lingering symptoms
Q: What tips do you have to stay on the wagon, especially if one needs to travel often which makes sticking to a routine impossible? I fear I’m doomed to accept my flabby fate.
A: Falling off the wagon is part of being human, it would seem, otherwise why are there Voortrekker roads dotted all over this country’s inland provinces? ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How can I stay on the wagon when travelling?
When it comes to exercise and diet, ultimately you’re the captain of your own ship
Q: What tips do you have to stay on the wagon, especially if one needs to travel often which makes sticking to a routine impossible? I fear I’m doomed to accept my flabby fate.
A: Falling off the wagon is part of being human, it would seem, otherwise why are there Voortrekker roads dotted all over this country’s inland provinces? ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.