Brent crude climbs 13c to $94.25 a barrel as signs of an economic slowdown cap price recovery
Friday, August 5 2022
Business Day speaks to Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of theVapour Products Association of SA, to clear the air on the industry that is trying to distinguish itself from tobacco
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall as much as 21% for the year, while its shares in issue are up, as it eyes Royal Bafokeng Platinum
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
With more than 38.3-million people food insecure across West Africa, just $1.3bn of the $3.8bn needed has been secured as of the end of June
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
SA’s Lara van Niekerk and Tatjana Schoenmaker take gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games, chaos erupts in Tembisa, Nancy Pelosi inflames tensions with China, Kagiso residents target illegal ...
July 31 — ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa closes the party’s policy conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Delegates to the conference called again for the Reserve Bank’s private shareholders to be bought out by the state.
August 1 — Four people died, two reportedly at the hands of metro police officers, after chaos erupted in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Monday when residents protested against electricity cuts for defaulting customers and high municipal rates. Some roads were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres and several buildings and vehicles were set alight as the community mobilised for a “Thembisa shutdown” over service delivery issues.
August 1 — A firefighter extinguishes a burning hospital building hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
August 2 — SA’s Lara van Niekerk celebrates after winning gold with Tatjana Schoenmaker, who won silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke final, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Britain.
August 2 — Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, in Taipei, Taiwan.
August 2 — A child points a water pistol at a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a miniature tank by French artist James Colomina, in a playground in Central Park in New York, the US.
August 2 — A worker sings while carrying prickly pears on his head as their production is on the rise due to low water consumption and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, according to farmers in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt.
August 2 — A tourist walks in Giola, a natural pool next to the sea in Thassos island, Greece.
August 2 — Wrestlers take part in a bout of traditional wrestling in a local traditional wrestling club, on the occasion of Naag Panchami festival, in the old streets of Allahabad, India.
August 3 — Authorities during a raid on illegal miners on Wednesday in Krugersdorp. This comes after eight women who were filming a video at an unused mine dump in West Village were raped and robbed, allegedly by a gang of armed zama zamas.
August 3 — House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, arrives at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan’s parliament, in Taipei, Taiwan. Her visit inflamed tensions with China, which launched unprecedented live-fire military drills near Taiwan.
August 3 — Kenyan supporters of deputy president and presidential candidate William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) coalition dance at a rally in Thika. Kenyans head to the polls on August 9.
August 3 — Namibia’s Ananias Shikongo races in the men’s T11/12 100m heats at the Commonwealth Games Para Athletics, at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain.
August 3 — Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Muqtada al-Sadr occupy the parliament building for a second time amid political turmoil in Baghdad, Iraq.
August 4 — Residents of Kagiso on the West Rand took to the streets on Thursday amid anger over the Krugersdorp mass rape, allegedly by illegal miners. At least one person died.
August 4 — Relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol hold a rally in Kyiv demanding that Russia is recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war in a prison in Olenivka, outside Donetsk, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues.
August 4 — US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted in a court building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia. She was sentenced to nine years’ jail. President Joe Biden calls the verdict “unacceptable”.
August 4 — A Palestinian carries pottery in a workshop in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
August 4 — Jean-Leigh du Toit of Team SA celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the women’s hockey match against New Zealand, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The week in pictures
SA’s Lara van Niekerk and Tatjana Schoenmaker take gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games, chaos erupts in Thembisa, Nancy Pelosi inflames tensions with China, Kagiso residents target illegal miners, and more
July 31 — ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa closes the party’s policy conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Delegates to the conference called again for the Reserve Bank’s private shareholders to be bought out by the state.
August 1 — Four people died, two reportedly at the hands of metro police officers, after chaos erupted in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Monday when residents protested against electricity cuts for defaulting customers and high municipal rates. Some roads were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres and several buildings and vehicles were set alight as the community mobilised for a “Thembisa shutdown” over service delivery issues.
August 1 — A firefighter extinguishes a burning hospital building hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
August 2 — SA’s Lara van Niekerk celebrates after winning gold with Tatjana Schoenmaker, who won silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke final, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Britain.
August 2 — Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, in Taipei, Taiwan.
August 2 — A child points a water pistol at a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a miniature tank by French artist James Colomina, in a playground in Central Park in New York, the US.
August 2 — A worker sings while carrying prickly pears on his head as their production is on the rise due to low water consumption and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, according to farmers in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt.
August 2 — A tourist walks in Giola, a natural pool next to the sea in Thassos island, Greece.
August 2 — Wrestlers take part in a bout of traditional wrestling in a local traditional wrestling club, on the occasion of Naag Panchami festival, in the old streets of Allahabad, India.
August 3 — Authorities during a raid on illegal miners on Wednesday in Krugersdorp. This comes after eight women who were filming a video at an unused mine dump in West Village were raped and robbed, allegedly by a gang of armed zama zamas.
August 3 — House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, arrives at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan’s parliament, in Taipei, Taiwan. Her visit inflamed tensions with China, which launched unprecedented live-fire military drills near Taiwan.
August 3 — Kenyan supporters of deputy president and presidential candidate William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) coalition dance at a rally in Thika. Kenyans head to the polls on August 9.
August 3 — Namibia’s Ananias Shikongo races in the men’s T11/12 100m heats at the Commonwealth Games Para Athletics, at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain.
August 3 — Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Muqtada al-Sadr occupy the parliament building for a second time amid political turmoil in Baghdad, Iraq.
August 4 — Residents of Kagiso on the West Rand took to the streets on Thursday amid anger over the Krugersdorp mass rape, allegedly by illegal miners. At least one person died.
August 4 — Relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol hold a rally in Kyiv demanding that Russia is recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war in a prison in Olenivka, outside Donetsk, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues.
August 4 — US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted in a court building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia. She was sentenced to nine years’ jail. President Joe Biden calls the verdict “unacceptable”.
August 4 — A Palestinian carries pottery in a workshop in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
August 4 — Jean-Leigh du Toit of Team SA celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the women’s hockey match against New Zealand, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.