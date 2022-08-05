×

July 31 — ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa closes the party’s policy conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Delegates to the conference called again for the Reserve Bank’s private shareholders to be bought out by the state.

Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

August 1 — Four people died, two reportedly at the hands of metro police officers, after chaos erupted in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Monday when residents protested against electricity cuts for defaulting customers and high municipal rates. Some roads were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres and several buildings and vehicles were set alight as the community mobilised for a “Thembisa shutdown” over service delivery issues.

Picture: THULANI MBELE
Picture: THULANI MBELE

August 1 — A firefighter extinguishes a burning hospital building hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

Picture: STANISLAV KOZLIUK;REUTERS
Picture: STANISLAV KOZLIUK;REUTERS

August 2 — SA’s Lara van Niekerk celebrates after winning gold with Tatjana Schoenmaker, who won silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke final, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Britain.

Picture: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS
Picture: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS

August 2 — Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, in Taipei, Taiwan.

Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS
Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS

August 2 — A child points a water pistol at a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a miniature tank by French artist James Colomina, in a playground in Central Park in New York, the US.

Picture: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
Picture: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

August 2 — A worker sings while carrying prickly pears on his head as their production is on the rise due to low water consumption and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, according to farmers in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt.

Picture: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS
Picture: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS

August 2 — A tourist walks in Giola, a natural pool next to the sea in Thassos island, Greece.

Picture: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS
Picture: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS

August 2 — Wrestlers take part in a bout of traditional wrestling in a local traditional wrestling club, on the occasion of Naag Panchami festival, in the old streets of Allahabad, India.

Picture: RITESH SHUKLA/REUTERS
Picture: RITESH SHUKLA/REUTERS

August 3 — Authorities during a raid on illegal miners on Wednesday in Krugersdorp. This comes after eight women who were filming a video at an unused mine dump in West Village were raped and robbed, allegedly by a gang of armed zama zamas.

Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES

August 3 — House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, arrives at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan’s parliament, in Taipei, Taiwan. Her visit inflamed tensions with China, which launched unprecedented live-fire military drills near Taiwan.

Picture: ANNABELLE CHIH/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: ANNABELLE CHIH/GETTY IMAGES

August 3 — Kenyan supporters of deputy president and presidential candidate William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) coalition dance at a rally in Thika. Kenyans head to the polls on August 9.

Picture: ED RAM/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: ED RAM/GETTY IMAGES

August 3 — Namibia’s Ananias Shikongo races in the men’s  T11/12 100m heats at the Commonwealth Games Para Athletics, at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain.

Picture: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS
Picture: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS

August 3 — Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Muqtada al-Sadr occupy the parliament building for a second time amid political turmoil in Baghdad, Iraq.

Picture: KHALID AL-MOUSILY/REUTERS
Picture: KHALID AL-MOUSILY/REUTERS

August 4 — Residents of Kagiso on the West Rand took to the streets on Thursday amid anger over the Krugersdorp mass rape, allegedly by illegal miners. At least one person died.

Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Picture: VELI NHLAPO

August 4 — Relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol hold a rally in Kyiv demanding that Russia is recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war in a prison in Olenivka, outside Donetsk, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues.

Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

August 4 — US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted in a court building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia. She was sentenced to nine years’ jail. President Joe Biden calls the verdict “unacceptable”.

Picture: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/REUTERS REUTERS
Picture: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/REUTERS REUTERS

August 4 — A Palestinian carries pottery in a workshop in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Picture: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS
Picture: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS

August 4 —  Jean-Leigh du Toit of Team SA celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the women’s hockey match against New Zealand, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Picture: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/GETTY IMAGES
