Life

The Whale Trail is a different kettle of cetacean

You may arrive to slack-pack in search of the mammals, but you’ll leave with memories of much more

BL Premium
03 August 2022 - 05:00 Richard Holmes

It could so easily have been called the Cape Vulture Trail. The Pristine Fynbos Trail. The Memorable Huts Trail. The Glorious Beaches Trail. Any of those would work. But perhaps it’s only fair that arguably the finest multiday hike in the Western Cape is named for the cetaceans that lob tail, breach and spy-hop offshore of De Hoop Nature Reserve each winter and spring. 

The Whale Trail is the most wonderful opportunity the Cape has to offer for lacing up your boots and hitting the trail. Across five days and 55km, this remarkable slack-packing experience dishes up a passing parade of unforgettable scenery. Along the way, hikers overnight in modern huts boasting bunk beds and hot showers. There are fridges too, so cold beers are an option. Braai wood? That is delivered daily for a crackling campfire at the ocean’s edge. There is even the option of a porterage service to ferry your food and clothes from one hut to the next, making the trail accessible to anyone with a reasonab...

