The Whale Trail is a different kettle of cetacean

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The telecom operator’s quarterly update suggests it will soon see no other way out
Private hospitals can train more students but is bridled by council, delegates told
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Higher interest rates and new lines of business, such as advisory services, helped lift profit 28% in the JSE's half year to end-June
Despite setbacks such as the economic downturn and the pandemic, there is still positive sentiment that the construction industry might be on the road to recovery
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Mukhtar Robow, who split from the al-Qaeda-linked group nearly a decade ago, was released from detention a day before the announcement
Teenager Van Niekerk’s other triumph is she now joins an elite group of SA swimmers to have won two golds at a single Games
A rebound in bookings as Covid-19 restrictions ease has overwhelmed even the largest names
It could so easily have been called the Cape Vulture Trail. The Pristine Fynbos Trail. The Memorable Huts Trail. The Glorious Beaches Trail. Any of those would work. But perhaps it’s only fair that arguably the finest multiday hike in the Western Cape is named for the cetaceans that lob tail, breach and spy-hop offshore of De Hoop Nature Reserve each winter and spring.
The Whale Trail is the most wonderful opportunity the Cape has to offer for lacing up your boots and hitting the trail. Across five days and 55km, this remarkable slack-packing experience dishes up a passing parade of unforgettable scenery. Along the way, hikers overnight in modern huts boasting bunk beds and hot showers. There are fridges too, so cold beers are an option. Braai wood? That is delivered daily for a crackling campfire at the ocean’s edge. There is even the option of a porterage service to ferry your food and clothes from one hut to the next, making the trail accessible to anyone with a reasonab...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The Whale Trail is a different kettle of cetacean
You may arrive to slack-pack in search of the mammals, but you’ll leave with memories of much more
It could so easily have been called the Cape Vulture Trail. The Pristine Fynbos Trail. The Memorable Huts Trail. The Glorious Beaches Trail. Any of those would work. But perhaps it’s only fair that arguably the finest multiday hike in the Western Cape is named for the cetaceans that lob tail, breach and spy-hop offshore of De Hoop Nature Reserve each winter and spring.
The Whale Trail is the most wonderful opportunity the Cape has to offer for lacing up your boots and hitting the trail. Across five days and 55km, this remarkable slack-packing experience dishes up a passing parade of unforgettable scenery. Along the way, hikers overnight in modern huts boasting bunk beds and hot showers. There are fridges too, so cold beers are an option. Braai wood? That is delivered daily for a crackling campfire at the ocean’s edge. There is even the option of a porterage service to ferry your food and clothes from one hut to the next, making the trail accessible to anyone with a reasonab...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.