×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

A return to nature with Creation’s winter food and wine pairing

Diners are taken on six chapters of taste exploration and carefully considered sensorial touches

BL Premium
27 July 2022 - 05:00 Sanet Oberholzer

Sitting in the Creation Tasting Room restaurant I need not wonder why the name chosen for this wine region is the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley. Safely cradled by the Babylon’s Tower mountain range in the swells of the earth where some of the country’s most celebrated wine farms are found, this is what I imagine a slice of heaven must look like: green, abundant and beautiful scenes of tranquillity with a glass of fine red in hand.

Such is the slice of heaven that Swiss winemaker Jean-Claude Martin and his SA wife, Carolyn, carved out for themselves after acquiring the property in 2002 that Creation was named the 10th best vineyard in the world and the top vineyard in Africa by the World’s Best Vineyards Awards in 2021...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.