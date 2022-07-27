A return to nature with Creation’s winter food and wine pairing

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Wednesday, July 27 2022
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
Revenue falls short including at the company’s closely watched cloud business
Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli
Macron meets 89-year-old President Paul Biya who has ruled Cameroon for nearly 40 years
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
The airline industry is not profiteering from our misery — we’re still not prepared to pay for the service we want
Sitting in the Creation Tasting Room restaurant I need not wonder why the name chosen for this wine region is the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley. Safely cradled by the Babylon’s Tower mountain range in the swells of the earth where some of the country’s most celebrated wine farms are found, this is what I imagine a slice of heaven must look like: green, abundant and beautiful scenes of tranquillity with a glass of fine red in hand.
Such is the slice of heaven that Swiss winemaker Jean-Claude Martin and his SA wife, Carolyn, carved out for themselves after acquiring the property in 2002 that Creation was named the 10th best vineyard in the world and the top vineyard in Africa by the World’s Best Vineyards Awards in 2021...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
A return to nature with Creation’s winter food and wine pairing
Diners are taken on six chapters of taste exploration and carefully considered sensorial touches
Sitting in the Creation Tasting Room restaurant I need not wonder why the name chosen for this wine region is the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley. Safely cradled by the Babylon’s Tower mountain range in the swells of the earth where some of the country’s most celebrated wine farms are found, this is what I imagine a slice of heaven must look like: green, abundant and beautiful scenes of tranquillity with a glass of fine red in hand.
Such is the slice of heaven that Swiss winemaker Jean-Claude Martin and his SA wife, Carolyn, carved out for themselves after acquiring the property in 2002 that Creation was named the 10th best vineyard in the world and the top vineyard in Africa by the World’s Best Vineyards Awards in 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.