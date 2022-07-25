Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What’s the point of kettlebells, and should I be using them?

Investors are also bracing for a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week
It was with good reason that the former president castigated the head of state for poor stewardship of the economy and society
Labour and the government have been locked in talks for weeks after unions rejected the government’s offer
ANC president and incoming provincial leader paper over delegates’ animosity for final speech
Company says software worker’s claim on LaMDA is ‘wholly unfounded’
Increasing taxes in an already high tax society will slow economic growth and worsen sustainability
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Brazil’s president starts campaign in Rio de Janeiro with appeal to conservative supporters
SA rises to acclaim their African champions
As with any skill or sport-like activity, you must learn how to use them properly to reap the multiple rewards
Q: Kettlebells are awkward things. What’s the point of them, and should I be using them?
A: Kettlebells make for great design elements in trendy commercial gyms, often well-displayed within the eye line of the dumbbell section, and usually en route to the “functional training” centrepiece that everyone loves but no-one knows how to use. ..
