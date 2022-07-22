The week in pictures

×

July 16 — A couple enjoys the Seoul Queer Culture Festival for the first time in two years following the Covid-19 pandemic, in Seoul, South Korea. 

Picture: WOOHAE CHO/GETTY IMAGES
July 17 — President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the funeral of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
 July 17 — A firefighter creates a tactical fire in Louchats, as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France.

Picture: SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS
July 17 — Jamaican gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates winning the women’s 100m final alongside silver medallist Shericka Jackson and bronze medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Picture: LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS
July 17 — People walk past school buses that were set on fire by an angry crowd after a female student was killed in Kallakurichi district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India.

Picture: REUTERS
July 18 — Britain’s Prince Harry shakes hands with SA minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele next to 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize recipients Guinean foreign minister Morissanda Kouyate and Marianna Vardinogiannis, after addressing the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, the US.

Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
July 18 — A member of the Queen’s Guard receives a drink of water outside Buckingham Palace in London on Monday during the heatwave that has gripped parts of Europe. Temperatures nudged 38°C in southern England and were forecast to hit 40°C on Tuesday.

Picture: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS
July 19 — A firefighter works at a scene after a shelling, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues in a location given as Odesa, Ukraine, in this picture obtained from social media.

Picture: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/REUTERS
July 19 — A local resident Zinaida Klimova, 85, near her home after it was damaged by a Russian military strike in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
July 20 — Residents make their way through a flooded street in Dakar after torrential rain fell across Senegal, causing floods in the capital. The downpour, recorded as 84mm in two hours, brought down a section of one of the main highways into the city.

Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS
 July 20 — Former US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, sons Barron and Donald Jr, and daughter Ivanka, leave St  Vincent Ferrer church after the funeral of Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife, in New York, the US.

Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
July 21 — Sergii, 59, picks up his damaged bicycle in front of cars destroyed after a Russian military attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Three people were killed.

Picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS
