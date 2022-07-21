Enjoy the culinary spectacular at the world’s number-one restaurant

Reserve Bank’s more hawkish stance supported the local currency in late trade, says strategist
Copenhagen’s Geranium, a meat-free eatery on the eighth floor of a football stadium, was recently named the world’s number-one restaurant by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards
This week, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards were held in London and Cape Town’s FYN placed at number 37 on this year’s list, making it the only restaurant in the country to place in the top 50.
Taking the ultimate award for the evening — the coveted number-one spot — was Copenhagen's Geranium, a gourmet restaurant situated on the 8th floor of Parken, the football stadium that’s home to the Danish national football team.
Chef Rasmus Kofoed, head chef and co-owner of Geranium, has embraced a new direction at his world-renowned eatery, having reworked the interiors, menu and overall experience. The restaurant boasts three Michelin stars since first receiving the accolade in 2016.
Kofoed, who uses organic, bio-dynamic, and seasonal ingredients sourced from across Scandinavia to create a multi-sensory culinary experience, once again pushes the boundaries.
“I had been thinking about taking Geranium in a new direction for a while, and now I feel it’s time to change. The world is changing, and we need to follow up.” As a result, Geranium has gone even more sustainable in terms of not only produce, but also people, mindset and environment.
“I woke up in the middle of the night with so many ideas and a clear vision in my head that I had to get up and write them down,” Kofoed explained.
The biggest change was the decision to no longer serve meat. This decision was guided by the way the chef eats at home.
“My menu has always been focused on vegetables and ingredients from the ocean. I want the menu at Geranium to be authentic and reflect what I choose and like to eat.”
The new menu, titled The Spring Universe, is a culinary spectacular divided into three stages: appetisers, savoury servings and sweets. It features vegetarian, plant-based and seafood dishes served in Geranium’s signature style that seamlessly balances intricate detailing and restraint, while paying homage to nature.
The 22-course menu includes dishes such as salted herring in crispy algae with dill stems and aquavit; forest mushrooms with beer, smoked egg yolk, pickled hops and rye bread; and a cloudberry, pumpkin and white-chocolate dessert. Accompanying the new menu is co-owner, wine director, and general manager Søren Ørbek Ledet’s impressive wine list, which has 4,300 listings.
Reservations open 90 days in advance.
geranium.dk/en/
