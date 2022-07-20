WATCH | Memo Paris celebrates 15 years of crafting scents that evoke faraway places
The Parisian perfume house has released a charming short film looking back at the destinations that have inspired some of its most noteworthy fragrances
Consider a bottle of Memo Paris perfume as a passport. The brand's master perfumers have perfected the art of distilling the essence of a destination into a fragrance, creating evocative scents that have the power to “transport” you to faraway places.
To celebrate this — and to mark its 15th anniversary — the Parisian perfume house has teamed up with director and illustrator Ana Tortos to create a charming animated film starring the brand's founders, Clara and John Molloy, as well as a host of influencers whose curiosity and passion for travel mirror the Memo spirit.
This whimsical film invites you to board a train and embark on a nostalgic journey looking back at some of the destinations that have inspired Memo's perfumes over the years — most notably those in its pioneering Cuirs Nomades collection.
Drawing on the notion that a leather bag is the travel essential par excellence, the fragrances in the Cuirs Nomades collection all have a leather accord, yet each has a distinctive character and a unique story to tell.
Italian Leather, for instance, recounts a special moment in the Molloys' own love story: the couple got engaged while touring the Roman countryside in a cabriolet with a leather steering wheel. This fragrance teams the simplicity of green tomato leaf with the sophisticated beauty of leather, myrrh and vanilla absolute.
Irish Leather pays homage to John's childhood riding horses in rural Ireland. Its leather accord, which conjures up thoughts of stables and saddles, is blended with the windy freshness of juniper berries and green mate absolute.
French Leather pays homage to Paris with lime and rose essences and a suede accord that evokes the scent of a new designer handbag,
African Leather was inspired by the natural wonders of its namesake continent; its wild leather accord is mingled with warm, spicy notes of cardamom and saffron with a floral touch of geranium.
The latest addition to the Cuirs Nomades collection, Iberian Leather, has been dubbed “the leather of all Memo leathers”. With a spritz of this dense, smoky and leathery scent, you'll be whisked away to the Iberian Peninsula to explore majestic Spanish cities such as Córdoba, renowned for its richly tooled leatherwork.
These are just a handful of the scents in Memo Paris' Cuirs Nomades collection, and many more sensory adventures await perfume lovers in the brand's floral-inspired Fleurs Bohèmes and botanical-inspired Graines Vagabondes collections.
