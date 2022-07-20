WATCH | Memo Paris celebrates 15 years of crafting scents that evoke faraway places

Consider a bottle of Memo Paris perfume as a passport. The brand's master perfumers have perfected the art of distilling the essence of a destination into a fragrance, creating evocative scents that have the power to “transport” you to faraway places.

To celebrate this — and to mark its 15th anniversary — the Parisian perfume house has teamed up with director and illustrator Ana Tortos to create a charming animated film starring the brand's founders, Clara and John Molloy, as well as a host of influencers whose curiosity and passion for travel mirror the Memo spirit.

This whimsical film invites you to board a train and embark on a nostalgic journey looking back at some of the destinations that have inspired Memo's perfumes over the years — most notably those in its pioneering Cuirs Nomades collection.