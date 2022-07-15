Spot gold rises 0.2% but fears of aggressive US rate hikes weigh on demand
Police minister Bheki Cele speaks to Soweto residents after 16 people died in a mass shooting, turmoil in Sri Lanka, France celebrates Bastille Day, protests in Haiti and London, and more
July 10 — Women take a selfie as Thai muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at the Foundation of the Islamic Centre of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand. In Saudi Arabia, about 1-million Muslims are expected to attend the 2022 hajj pilgrimage season after two years of major disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
July 10 — People view the inside of the Presidential Palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, after protesters stormed the building in their push for a new government to tackle high fuel prices and the country’s economic decline.
July 10 — Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, presents the Wimbledon trophy to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after he won the men’s singles final against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in London, Britain.
July 11 — Police minister Bheki Cele speaks to Soweto residents after 16 people died in a mass shooting at Nomzamo Tavern. Another seven people were killed at the weekend in separate tavern killings in East London and Pietermaritzburg.
July 11 — A cow moves past a burning car that, according to officials, caught alight due to an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Ahmadabad, India.
July 12 — Crowds watch as a hearse carrying the body of former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo leaves after his funeral at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo on Tuesday. Abe, who dominated politics as Japan’s longest-serving premier, was gunned down at a campaign rally last week.
July 12 — Nasa released more images from the powerful space-based James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary observatory designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with stars is the edge of a star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.
July 13 — A man pushes his street stand past a burning roadblock as anger mounted over fuel shortages that have intensified as a result of gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
July 13 — People walk past lit paper lanterns during the Mitama Matsuri summer festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. About 30,000 lanterns are displayed during the four-day traditional festival. The controversial Shinto shrine is dedicated to the souls of about 2.5-million Japanese men, women and children who died in wars.
July 13 — A firefighting helicopter works to contain a wildfire in Leiria, Portugal. Residents fled as wildfires raged out of control during a heatwave.
July 13 — People walk by as the US and Israeli national flags are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City.
July 13 — The full moon behind a lighthouse in Saint-Nazaire, France.
July 14 — Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir of Iceland celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 group D match between Italy and Iceland, at Manchester City Academy Stadium in Manchester, England.
July 14 — Republican Guards ride their horses during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, on Thursday. In a televised interview to mark the day, President Emmanuel Macron called on the French to reduce their energy consumption to avoid a “difficult” winter, as Europe grapples with its worst energy supply crunch in decades mostly due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
July 14 — A woman walks past police officers as they stand guard, in anticipation of a national protest against the high cost of living, in Maputo, Mozambique.
July 14 — A protester holds a banner calling for Boris Johnson to be immediately removed from his current position as caretaker prime minister and Conservative Party leader, in London, England. Conservative MPs formally began their process of selecting a new leader this week.
July 14 — Family and community members attend a memorial service of sixteen victims of the Nomzamo Tavern mass shooting, in Soweto.
July 14 — A car and burnt house near Pombal in Portugal, after a forest fire swept across the central part of the country during a heatwave.
July 14 — Luke Thompson of SA surfs in heat three of the elimination round at the Corona Open J-Bay competition at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.
The week in pictures
