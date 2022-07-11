FREE TO READ | Embrace winter to reinvigorate your body and health

×

Life

Embrace winter to reinvigorate your body and health

This issue of Healthy Times examines healthy eating, winter skincare, general health, body talk, and disease and disorders

11 July 2022 - 11:21
Winter is better for your health than you might think.
Winter is better for your health than you might think.
Image: 123RF/klenova

Rainy weather, wind, frost, cold, “shorter” days, “longer” nights ... for some, this heralds the start of very gloomy days. But our medical experts share that winter may just be the most invigorating season for your body and general health.  In this issue of Healthy Times we share the benefits of the cold weather for your health, and why winter skincare is important as experts share top tips for keeping your skin glowing and healthy.

It's vital to check regularly for cancer-related abnormalities and, if you have ever experienced aching and stiffness of the muscles, along with fatigue and pain that gets worse every time you move, you may have experienced some form of musculoskeletal disorder.

The healthy options for comfort eating are examined: what meals and snacks to consider and what to avoid. We also look at the health fads: smart food and intermittent fasting, what it is, how it works, and what you need to be aware of if you want to try it. And DJ Zinhle shares her secrets to good healthy living and finding balance in her busy life.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

