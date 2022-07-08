The week in pictures

Brent crude futures fall 0.2% after a near 4% rebound on Thursday
Boris Johnson finally resigns, SA in the dark, mass shootings in Denmark and the US, Libyans set fire to Tobruk parliament, and more
July 2 — Libyans set fire to the parliament building in Tobruk during antigovernment protests. A senior UN official for Libya on Sunday condemned the storming of the parliament’s headquarters by angry demonstrators as part of protests against the economic turmoil and the political deadlock in the country.
July 3 — Zhou Guanyu of China driving the Alfa Romeo F1 C42 Ferrari crashes at the start of the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone in Northampton, England, on Sunday. The race was halted and restarted after the multi-car opening-lap collision. Reuters reports that Zhou is “conscious, talking and [has] no fractures”.
July 3 — People flee Field’s shopping centre after an attack in Copenhagen, Denmark. Three people were shot dead in an attack by a lone gunman. Police arrested a 22-year-old Danish man, who was sent to a mental health facility while authorities investigate the crime.
July 4 — A woman reacts during a funeral ceremony in Ivano-Frankivsk on Monday for Ukrainian service members Maksym Rudenok, Serhii Batiuk and Ihor Khodak. Russian forces in Ukraine are expected to focus on trying to seize all of the Donetsk region after having forced Ukrainian troops to pull out of the bombed-out city of Lysychansk.
July 4 — A tricycle is seen near the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade route, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, the US. The shooter, Robert Crimo III, who is suspected of killing seven people at the parade, fired into the crowd from a rooftop.
July 4 — Bangladeshi women work inside a kitchen utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
July 4 — Fans watch as Tiger Woods of US plays his second shot to the ninth hole at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.
July 5 — DA members protest on Tuesday outside the Gauteng department of education offices in Johannesburg to voice their opposition to the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill. The DA says it will give authorities the power to change Afrikaans and other indigenous languages as the language of instruction in the province.
July 5 — Hindu devotees release oil lamps to the Buriganga River as they observe Bipodtarini Puja in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
July 6 — A woman reacts after being detained during a protest against the overturning of Roe vs Wade, in front of the Los Angeles City Hall, California, the US.
July 7 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street in London.
July 7 — Spanish matador El Juli performs during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
July 7 — A worker sorts items using a battery lamp during power outages in East London, the Eastern Cape.
July 7 — An activist from the Social Justice Centres Working Group holds a mock-up of a domestic budget as he participates in a demonstration asking the Kenyan government to lower costs of living ahead of the forthcoming general elections.
July 7 — US President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Biles is the most decorated US gymnast in history. She is also an outspoken advocate on issues including athletes’ mental health and sexual assault victims.
The week in pictures
