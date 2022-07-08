The week in pictures

×

July 2 — Libyans set fire to the parliament building in Tobruk during antigovernment protests. A senior UN official for Libya on Sunday condemned the storming of the parliament’s headquarters by angry demonstrators as part of protests against the economic turmoil and the political deadlock in the country.

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

July 3 — Zhou Guanyu of China driving the Alfa Romeo F1 C42 Ferrari crashes at the start of the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone in Northampton, England, on Sunday. The race was halted and restarted after the multi-car opening-lap collision. Reuters reports that Zhou is “conscious, talking and [has] no fractures”.

Picture: MARK THOMPSON/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: MARK THOMPSON/GETTY IMAGES

July 3 — People flee Field’s shopping centre after an attack in Copenhagen, Denmark. Three people were shot dead in an attack by a lone gunman. Police arrested a 22-year-old Danish man, who was sent to a mental health facility while authorities investigate the crime.

Picture: RITZAU SCANPIX/REUTERS
Picture: RITZAU SCANPIX/REUTERS

July 4 —  A woman reacts during a funeral ceremony in Ivano-Frankivsk on Monday for Ukrainian service members Maksym Rudenok, Serhii Batiuk and Ihor Khodak. Russian forces in Ukraine are expected to focus on trying to seize all of the Donetsk region after having forced Ukrainian troops to pull out of the bombed-out city of Lysychansk.

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

July 4 — A tricycle is seen near the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade route, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, the US. The shooter, Robert Crimo III, who is suspected of killing seven people at the parade, fired into the crowd from a rooftop.

Picture: MAX HERMAN/REUTERS
Picture: MAX HERMAN/REUTERS

July 4 — Bangladeshi women work inside a kitchen utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Picture: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/REUTERS
Picture: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/REUTERS

July 4 —  Fans watch as Tiger Woods of US plays his second shot to the ninth hole at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

Picture: ROSS KINNAIRD/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: ROSS KINNAIRD/GETTY IMAGES

July 5 — DA members protest on Tuesday outside the Gauteng department of education offices in Johannesburg to voice their opposition to the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill. The DA says it will give authorities the power to change Afrikaans and other indigenous languages as the language of instruction in the province.

Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

July 5 — Hindu devotees release oil lamps to the Buriganga River as they observe Bipodtarini Puja in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Picture: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/REUTERS
Picture: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/REUTERS

July 6 — A woman reacts after being detained during a protest against the overturning of Roe vs Wade, in front of the Los Angeles City Hall, California, the US.

Picture: DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS
Picture: DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS

July 7 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street in London.

Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES

July 7 — Spanish matador El Juli performs during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. 

Picture: JUAN MEDINA/REUTERS
Picture: JUAN MEDINA/REUTERS

July 7 — A worker sorts items using a battery lamp during power outages in East London, the Eastern Cape.

Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

July 7 — An activist from the Social Justice Centres Working Group holds a mock-up of a domestic budget as he participates in a demonstration asking the Kenyan government to lower costs of living ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Picture: MONICAH MWANGI/REUTERS
Picture: MONICAH MWANGI/REUTERS
Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

July 7 — US President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to  Olympic gymnast Simone Biles during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Biles is the most decorated US gymnast in history. She is also an outspoken advocate on issues including athletes’ mental health and sexual assault victims.

