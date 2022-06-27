Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Can technology assist in my exercise regimen? Tech is there to augment, to make more convenient but not to replace sweat and tears B L Premium

Q: My local gym has machines that track my workouts and I can monitor progress on my phone. Your answers always appear to be anti-technology when it comes to exercise, so do you think this is a waste of time and are there any pieces of technology you support?

A: I am honoured to be misunderstood and misrepresented — it’s like a badge of honour in SA. You are right, though. I’ll always choose sweat and tears over any technology because the truth is that sweat — tears are optional — is the only way to exercise. ..