June 19 — Worshippers leave Sunday service at Sukovska Baptist church in Druzhkivka, eastern Ukraine. Services are held in a tent at the back of the church after it was heavily damaged as Russia concentrated its firepower on the Donbas region.
June 19 — Team Switzerland compete in an artistic swimming contest at the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
June 19 — People board a train to Dnipro and Lviv during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine, amid Russia’s invasion of the country, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
June 19 — A man walks on the dry riverbed of Sangone river, a tributary of the Po river, which is facing its worst drought for 70 years, in Beinasco, Italy. Northern Italian regions risk losing up to half their agricultural output due to a drought, a farm lobby warns.
June 19 — People attend a huge boxing class trying to set a new Guinness World Record for people taking a class at the same time for 30 minutes at the Zocalo square, in Mexico City, Mexico.
June 19 — People ride on a bike on a submerged road during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh. At least 63 people died and millions of homes were inundated in the flooding.
June 20 — Students affiliated with the main opposition party clash with police during a protest against fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday in a sign of growing public discontent over rising inflation. State-owned monopoly Nepal Oil Corporation raised the price of a litre of petrol and diesel 12% and 16%, respectively, prompting fears of broader price hikes.
June 20 — People comfort each at a ceremony during which the remains of murdered Democratic Republic of the Congo’s first prime minister, Patrice Lumumba, were symbolically returned to his family, in Brussels, Belgium.
June 20 — People take part in a demonstration over the rising cost of living, in Brussels, Belgium.
June 20 — Hollywood actor and goodwill ambassador Ben Stiller meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
June 20 — Villagers take part in the mock battle at Tegalsambi in Indonesia. The torchlight battle is a traditional annual ceremony that locals believe brings good health and wards off evil.
June 20 — Palestinians sit in front of a mural on the Israeli barrier in Bethlehem, in the West Bank.
June 21 — People celebrate the summer solstice at sunrise at Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, Britain.
June 21 — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at the Mysore Palace on International Yoga Day in the southern city of Mysuru, India.
June 22 — President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the final state-capture report from chief justice Raymond Zondo at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
June 23 — A helicopter takes off after bringing aid to the site of an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan, on Thursday. About 1,000 people died when the magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday 160km southeast of Kabul in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan.
