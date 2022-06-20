Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I start a private gym? B L Premium

Q: I did a body transformation a decade ago and have been in love with exercise ever since. I am middle-aged and would like to change careers and provide a private gym experience. Should I?

A: That’s the dream, right? Doing what you love so that you never work another day. We’d also like you to take a moment and reflect on your circle of friends and honestly count how many are as motivated as you...