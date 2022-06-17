The week in pictures

×

June 10 —  A man sells cannabis at an expo in Buriram, Thailand. The government decriminalised cannabis cultivation and possession and plans to give away 1-million cannabis plants to interested citizens.

Picture: LAUREN DECICCA/GETTY IMAGES
June 11 — Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in the “March for Our Lives”, one of a series of nationwide protests against rising gun violence, in Washington, DC, the US.

Picture: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
June 11 — Manie Libbok of the Stormers celebrates after converting the try to win the match during the United Rugby Championship semifinal between DHL Stormers and Ulster at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
June 11 — A river of lava flows down the southeast crater of Mount Etna, Europe’s tallest and most active volcano, in Zafferana Etnea, Italy.

Picture: ANTONIO PARRINELLO
June 12  — Soldiers Vitalii Orlich and his bride, Kristina, on Sunday in Druzhkivka in eastern Ukraine, during a joint wedding ceremony with two other soldiers. Both couples met while serving in the army after the start of the war with Russia. 

Picture: SCOTT OLSEN/GETTY IMAGES
June 13 — A pedestrian braves the rain to cross Vineyard Road in Claremont, Cape Town, on Monday. The city’s disaster risk management centre was on high alert as a cold front brought heavy rainfall across the city and flooding was reported.

Picture: MICHAEL WALKER
June 14 — A British soldier carries a child ashore in Dover on Tuesday after migrants attempted to cross the English Channel from France. Britain was due to start sending asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally to Rwanda, but at the last minute the European Court of Human Rights issued an order to prevent the deportation of one of them.

Picture: CHRIS EADES/GETTY IMAGES
June 14 — A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka in Georgia.

Picture: IRAKLI GEDENIDZE/REUTERS
June 11 — Residents watch a forest fire burn on a hillside near their homes in Wrightwood, California, the US.

Picture: KYLE GRILLOT/REUTERS
June 13 — An Afghan girl reads a book inside her home in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Picture: ALI KHARA/REUTERS
June 14 —  Guests watch the main race during Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse in England.

Picture: EAMONN MCCORMACK/GETTY IMAGES
June 16 — A Brazilian protester holds a placard with portraits of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira as he protests in Brussels on Thursday calling on the EU to strengthen its draft regulation on deforestation-free products. On Wednesday, a fisherman confessed to killing the two men.

Picture: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS
June 16 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as France’s President Emmanuel Macron taps him on the back in Kyiv, Ukraine. They were joined by Italian leader Mario Draghi, not pictured, in a show of support for Ukraine.

Picture: ALEXEY FURMAN/GETTY IMAGES
June 16 — Girls, wearing traditional Sorbian festive dress, stand under an umbrella during the annual Sorbian Corpus Christi Catholic mass and procession in Crostwitz, Germany.

Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
June 16 — Joburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse attends a Youth Day commemoration at Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto.

Picture: PAPI MORAKE/GALLO IMAGES
June 16 — A policeman checks a shelter during an evacuation of local residents between shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
June 16 — Marchers attend the Youth Day Parade for Justice and Change at Union Buildings in Pretoria. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation called on the government to address issues of youth unemployment, gender-based violence and crime.

Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
