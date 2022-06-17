The week in pictures

June 10 — A man sells cannabis at an expo in Buriram, Thailand. The government decriminalised cannabis cultivation and possession and plans to give away 1-million cannabis plants to interested citizens.
June 11 — Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in the “March for Our Lives”, one of a series of nationwide protests against rising gun violence, in Washington, DC, the US.
June 11 — Manie Libbok of the Stormers celebrates after converting the try to win the match during the United Rugby Championship semifinal between DHL Stormers and Ulster at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
June 11 — A river of lava flows down the southeast crater of Mount Etna, Europe’s tallest and most active volcano, in Zafferana Etnea, Italy.
June 12 — Soldiers Vitalii Orlich and his bride, Kristina, on Sunday in Druzhkivka in eastern Ukraine, during a joint wedding ceremony with two other soldiers. Both couples met while serving in the army after the start of the war with Russia.
June 13 — A pedestrian braves the rain to cross Vineyard Road in Claremont, Cape Town, on Monday. The city’s disaster risk management centre was on high alert as a cold front brought heavy rainfall across the city and flooding was reported.
June 14 — A British soldier carries a child ashore in Dover on Tuesday after migrants attempted to cross the English Channel from France. Britain was due to start sending asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally to Rwanda, but at the last minute the European Court of Human Rights issued an order to prevent the deportation of one of them.
June 14 — A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka in Georgia.
June 11 — Residents watch a forest fire burn on a hillside near their homes in Wrightwood, California, the US.
June 13 — An Afghan girl reads a book inside her home in Kabul, Afghanistan.
June 14 — Guests watch the main race during Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse in England.
June 16 — A Brazilian protester holds a placard with portraits of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira as he protests in Brussels on Thursday calling on the EU to strengthen its draft regulation on deforestation-free products. On Wednesday, a fisherman confessed to killing the two men.
June 16 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as France’s President Emmanuel Macron taps him on the back in Kyiv, Ukraine. They were joined by Italian leader Mario Draghi, not pictured, in a show of support for Ukraine.
June 16 — Girls, wearing traditional Sorbian festive dress, stand under an umbrella during the annual Sorbian Corpus Christi Catholic mass and procession in Crostwitz, Germany.
June 16 — Joburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse attends a Youth Day commemoration at Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto.
June 16 — A policeman checks a shelter during an evacuation of local residents between shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
June 16 — Marchers attend the Youth Day Parade for Justice and Change at Union Buildings in Pretoria. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation called on the government to address issues of youth unemployment, gender-based violence and crime.
