Saving the giants of the deep: new marine database tracks whale sharks

Don’t let its size fool you: the gigantic whale shark is in danger.

Brad Norman is a marine biologist based in Shark Bay, Australia. He is pioneering a worldwide database of whale shark information to protect and preserve this giant of the deep.

Norman is a 2006 Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureate, and he has used the support available to him through this programme to better understand how hunting and collisions with ships are driving whale sharks to the verge of extinction.

“Whale shark numbers have declined by more than 50% over the last 75 years. If we do nothing now, there is a big risk that we lose this species forever. This isn’t something I want happening on my watch,” he says.