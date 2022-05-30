Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: With so much disease disruption, is it still worth exercising? Without being results-driven, you can forget about ever seeing anything through, and instead expect to be looking for reasons to quit B L Premium

Q: With all the talk of monkeypox, one can’t help but wonder whether we’re entering an era in which global disease disruptions are designed to spoil my exercise momentum. Should I build a home gym, buy a virtual reality headset, or just read the universe’s signs and quit?

A: We suggest you hold your breath and refrain from touching anyone you’d like to touch. Wear closed shoes and avoid cooking utensils. ..