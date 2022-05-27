May 21 — A man helps his children cross a flooded bridge at Mariannhill on Sunday after a deluge hit KwaZulu-Natal after more heavy rain at the weekend.
May 22 — Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their third goal with Gabriel Jesus at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain. City won their fourth Premier League title in five years, but nearly let the trophy slip from their hands, coming back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa with three goals inside an electrifying five minutes late in the second half.
May 22 — People walk down The Mall that has been decorated with Union Jack flags ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain.
May 22 — Sahrawi children play at the Smara refugee camp, in Tindouf, Algeria. The UN refugee agency UNHCR said this week the global number of forcibly displaced people has passed 100-million for the first time, describing it as a “staggering milestone”.
May 22 — AC Milan fans celebrate after winning the Series A, in Milan, Italy. AC Milan won their 19th Series A title but the first for 11 years by cruising to victory at Sassuolo.
May 23 — Members of the National Union of Mineworkers and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, who have been on a wage strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations since early March, protest outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Monday.
May 23 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits St Mary Cray Primary Academy in Orpington to see how the school is delivering tutoring to help children catch up after school closures during pandemic lockdowns.
May 23 — Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, stands inside a cage during a court hearing, in Kyiv, Ukraine. A tank commander, Shishimarin was jailed for life for killing a civilian, in the first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion on Ukraine in late February.
May 24 — US President Joe Biden jokingly pretends to walk away as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese talks about his experiences in the US years ago as a guest of a state department programme, during their meeting at Kantei Palace in Tokyo, Japan.
May 24 — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state visit, in Tshwane.
May 24 — Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union picket outside an SA Revenue Service branch in Gqeberha demanding higher wages.
May 24 — Mourners hold pictures of Col Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in Tehran, Iran. Khodai was gunned down outside his home in the capital by two men on a motorbike, who then fled.
May 23 — Workers push their scooters through water at the flooded Tanjung Emas container port terminal area, after high tides and a broken seawall, in Central Java province, Indonesia.
May 24 — Guards patrol in a nearly empty shopping district during a renewed lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Beijing. Premier Li Keqiang says China’s economic indicators have dropped significantly and unemployment is rising due to the country’s zero-Covid policy.
May 25 — Residents gather to protest against load-shedding in Soweto. Mayor Mpho Phalatse says ending Joburg’s energy crisis will cost R26bn.
May 25 — A painting of a bird on the side of a destroyed Russian battle tank on a road in Irpin, Ukraine.
May 24 — People react in Uvalde after the latest mass shooting in the US, this one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A teenager gunned down 19 children and two teachers and injured 17 others in a shooting rampage. The attack reignited the politically sensitive debate over America’s gun laws.
May 25 — Men pass by a heavily damaged block of flats in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, was an early target of Russia’s offensive after its February 24 invasion. While they failed to capture the city, Russian forces battered large parts of it.
May 25 — Shakira arrives at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. The Colombian singer lost an appeal in a Spanish court against a R245m tax fraud charge and must stand trial.
May 25 — EFF supporters and people representing south Cameroon marching to the French embassy in Tshwane to demand France’s withdrawal from Africa for its colonial crimes.
May 26 — Climate activists Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Elizabeth Wathuti hold signs in Davos, Switzerland, on the last day of the World Economic Forum gathering. The annual meeting will shift back to January in 2023 after moving to the northern hemisphere spring for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
May 26 — Residents gather outside a school to receive humanitarian aid, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
