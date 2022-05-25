La Prairie boosts the power of beauty sleep with new Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm

There’s a good reason it’s called beauty sleep: night is the time when your skin gets the chance to recover and repair itself.

The trouble is when your skin is devitalised, cellar metabolism is slowed down and so there’s not enough energy to fuel the skin’s regenerative processes. As a result, the ageing process is accelerated, and the signs of ageing become more prominent.

To boost energy in devitalised skin, and amplify its nightly regenerating processes, La Prairie has drawn on 90 years of Swiss cellular science to create Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm. And yes, as the name suggests, this luxurious product does contain genuine gold particles.