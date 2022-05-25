La Prairie boosts the power of beauty sleep with new Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm
The premium Swiss skincare brand's latest innovation has been designed to amplify the skin's nightly regenerating processes to restore its radiance
There’s a good reason it’s called beauty sleep: night is the time when your skin gets the chance to recover and repair itself.
The trouble is when your skin is devitalised, cellar metabolism is slowed down and so there’s not enough energy to fuel the skin’s regenerative processes. As a result, the ageing process is accelerated, and the signs of ageing become more prominent.
To boost energy in devitalised skin, and amplify its nightly regenerating processes, La Prairie has drawn on 90 years of Swiss cellular science to create Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm. And yes, as the name suggests, this luxurious product does contain genuine gold particles.
The latest addition to the brand’s Pure Gold skincare collection, this rich balm was inspired by a natural phenomenon that occurs each night in a terraced vineyard, traced by ancient stone walls, that overlooks Switzerland’s Lac Léman in Switzerland.
During the day, the sun’s golden rays are reflected off the mirror-like surface of the lake onto these walls, which soak up its replenishing energy. As darkness blankets the landscape, this energy seeps out of the stones, allowing the vines to continue to thrive throughout the night.
In the same way, La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm provides the energy needed to fuel the skin’s nightly regenerating processes and restore its radiance. Using La Prairie’s Pure Gold Diffusion System, which works in a three-peak action sequence, the balm’s active ingredients are steadily released by submicron gold particles to replenish, rejuvenate, and nourish the skin, night after night.
Applying Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm is also a treat as it involves performing a calming facial massage with the accompanying Nocturnal Massage Stone. This nightly ritual will help you unwind before bed and offers skincare benefits such as increasing lymphatic drainage and stimulating microcirculation.
The massage stone fits neatly into the product's brushed metal case, which is not only lovely to look at, but eco-conscious too. It's designed to be kept indefinitely: you need only purchase a glass refill when needed.
This article was paid for by Prestige Cosmetics.