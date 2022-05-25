Life Lunch with Fred Platt: water, wine and a sense of belonging John Fraser talks to the Nexus Water Alchemy chair at Sanctuary Mandela about turning challenges into opportunities B L Premium

I am not sure I approve of how Nelson Mandela’s former Houghton home has been turned into a boutique restaurant and hotel. It has been beautifully restored, is attractive and elegant, but lacks the warmth and character that was so apparent in the great man himself.

Fred Platt, a man of far too many talents for his own good, is involved with the Nelson Mandela Trust, and says Sanctuary Mandela is an ideal place to bring his foreign visitors. ..