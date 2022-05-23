Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why am I so tired?
As with anything in life, too much and too little sleep can have negative consequences
23 May 2022 - 05:04
Q: I try to get enough sleep every night but still find myself feeling tired. On days I work from home I sneak in a nap. Is there something wrong with me?
A: Inemuri is the Japanese art of sleeping on the job. Inemuri is culturally acceptable and a sign of an efficient and hard worker. Translated, Inemuri means something like, I am present while sleeping. That’s how I feel during most Zoom calls lately...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now