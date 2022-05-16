Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Is working out good for making out? B L Premium

Isn’t exercise supposed to support the libido? I’ve been training harder than ever but the only thing I’m interested in between the covers is who is hogging the duvet. Please help?

Like the famous chicken and egg, sex and exercise have an interesting relationship — though they’re not exclusive. While one may lead to the other, their crossover is a bit more incidental than causal...