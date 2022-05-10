BIG READ: What surfing says about the importance of serendipity in life

Still, looking back, I don’t think my book fully captured why the act of surfing can bring meaning to life, as opposed to simply making life good. So I’d like to offer a further suggestion. The act of riding a wave, a fortunate coalescence between skill and circumstance, is a sort of serendipity. And being open to serendipity, watching for it, celebrating it, and even bringing it about, is a meaningful way of moving through the world and finding more meaning in life.

What does it mean for there to be “meaning” in life, or for life itself to have “meaning”? It’s not enough, I take it, that life can bring experiential satisfaction. It’s also not enough for the goods of life to be genuinely good, objectively speaking. Nor is it enough for “subjective attraction to meet objective attractiveness”, as the philosopher Susan Wolf has proposed.

In my view, to talk about “meaning” adds a further narrative or story-like element. The meaning in life, or of life, is a matter of how we narrate it, in recounting what happened, retrospectively, or choosing an action, prospectively, based on what would make for a good story.

Philosophers have offered different versions of this idea: see, for example, Helena de Bres’s recent Psyche Idea in defence of memoir, and her paper “Narrative and Meaning in Life” (2018), along with the philosophers she notes in both.

For present purposes, think of the ways stories can be meaningful, in familiar literary tropes such as coming of age, comeuppance, fatal errors, happy returns and serendipity. The stories surfers constantly tell — about how the swell, wind and tide came together just so, or about how they barely exited from an impossible tube ride — are stories of the serendipitous.

And, of course, surfers aren’t just telling tales. They are living them out, by chasing waves, riding waves, and then talking all about it, recounting the serendipities of the day over tacos and beer, hoping to do it all over again tomorrow. I’d say they’re on to something about meaning in life.

Aristotle discusses the example of friends who encounter each other in the marketplace inadvertently, by “accident” or “chance”. If each friend just happened to be standing there buying bread and one bumped into the other entirely by accident, we might say the meeting was “sheer luck” or “brute luck”: a mere coincidence. The encounter looks more like “serendipity” if we instead imagine that, earlier that morning, one or both of the friends had wondered how the other was doing, and then, as it happened, they ran into each other (“Wow, I was just thinking of you!”)