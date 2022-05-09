To mask up or not to mask up?
09 May 2022 - 05:02
With some conditions around wearing a face mask having been lifted, it is at the individual’s discretion whether to wear one outdoors.
Whereas some may regard the concessions as a long-awaited ‘freedom’ — such as those plane passengers in the US who, on hearing a judge had struck the mask mandate, instantly whipped off their face coverings — others will hardly change their habits when it comes to masking up...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now