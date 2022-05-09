×

Life

To mask up or not to mask up?

BL Premium
09 May 2022 - 05:02 Yvonne Fontyn

With some conditions around wearing a face mask having been lifted, it is at the individual’s discretion whether to wear one outdoors.

Whereas some may regard the concessions as a long-awaited ‘freedom’ — such as those plane passengers in the US who, on hearing a judge had struck the mask mandate, instantly whipped off their face coverings — others will hardly change their habits when it comes to masking up...

