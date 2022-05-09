Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Do gym machines matter? A wrong assumption in exercise and strength training is that hard work plays second fiddle to equipment B L Premium

Q: My friend suggested I join her for classes at a small private gym, but I’m worried it doesn’t have enough equipment. I want to become stronger but there are no machines. Does this matter?

A: Every day, people go out and buy cars with motor plans with the peace of mind that should something go wrong, at least their car will receive the best care. They’d never dream of taking their beloved vehicle to a small mechanic with a backyard workshop...