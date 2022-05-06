×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now

May 1 — Cadets carry flags during an International Worker’s Day rally in Havana, Cuba. Cubans poured onto the streets in the first such parade since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Raúl Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attended the parade.

May 1 — Labour union members participate in a May Day rally near the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Korean Confederation of Trade Unions held the rally to protest against the government’s labour policies.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHUNG SUNG-JUN
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHUNG SUNG-JUN

May 1 — A child emerges from the Azovstal steel plant during UN-led evacuations, after nearly two months of siege warfare on the city by Russia during its invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image from video.

May 1 — Masked protesters take part in the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France.

Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

May 1 —  A man rents cardboard cutouts of fists during a May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany.

Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER
Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

May 2 — Vendors set balloons for sale as Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Damascus Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City.

Picture: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD
Picture: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD

May 1 — Left-wing demonstrators stand in front of police officers as they take part in a May Day protest in Hamburg, Germany.

Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER
Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

May 2 — A Muslim girl sits while attending mass prayers at the Sunda Kelapa port during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN
Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

May 2 — People sleep on the Yamuna River bed under a bridge to escape the heat, in New Delhi, India. The nation has been suffering record-breaking heat for the past two months. April was the third-hottest month in 122 years, according to government data.

Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI
Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

May 3 — Children play after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on Tuesday, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

May 3 — A pro-abortion demonstrator protests outside the US Supreme Court after a draft majority opinion written by justice Samuel Alito prepares the way for the court to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Washington, DC, the US.

Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

May 4 —  People gather for the Danish World War 2 Liberation Day commemorations in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the gathering via video link and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pledged continued military aid to Ukraine.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OLE JENSEN
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OLE JENSEN

May 4 — The Fearless Girl statue by artist Kristen Visbal stands draped in the Ukraine flag following a demonstration by New Yorkers outside the New York Stock Exchange in the US.

Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

May 5 — Ugandan police officers detain students marching towards parliament in Kampala, Uganda, on Thursday to protest against the steep rise in the cost of commodities.

Picture: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA
Picture: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

May 5 — Eintracht Frankfurt fans wave flares during their team’s match against West Ham at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany.

Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

May 5 — Mykola Ovdienko looks at a building destroyed by an air strike during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Borodianka, Ukraine.

Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Traffic fines, licences and municipal rates to be ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Ineos reveals SA pricing of the Grenadier
Life / Motoring
3.
BOOK REVIEW: Uncovering the human condition ...
Life / Books
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Simola Hillclimb in Knysna to be televised and ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.