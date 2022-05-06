May 1 — Cadets carry flags during an International Worker’s Day rally in Havana, Cuba. Cubans poured onto the streets in the first such parade since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Raúl Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attended the parade.
May 1 — Labour union members participate in a May Day rally near the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Korean Confederation of Trade Unions held the rally to protest against the government’s labour policies.
May 1 — A child emerges from the Azovstal steel plant during UN-led evacuations, after nearly two months of siege warfare on the city by Russia during its invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image from video.
May 1 — Masked protesters take part in the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France.
May 1 — A man rents cardboard cutouts of fists during a May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany.
May 2 — Vendors set balloons for sale as Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Damascus Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City.
May 1 — Left-wing demonstrators stand in front of police officers as they take part in a May Day protest in Hamburg, Germany.
May 2 — A Muslim girl sits while attending mass prayers at the Sunda Kelapa port during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
May 2 — People sleep on the Yamuna River bed under a bridge to escape the heat, in New Delhi, India. The nation has been suffering record-breaking heat for the past two months. April was the third-hottest month in 122 years, according to government data.
May 3 — Children play after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on Tuesday, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
May 3 — A pro-abortion demonstrator protests outside the US Supreme Court after a draft majority opinion written by justice Samuel Alito prepares the way for the court to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Washington, DC, the US.
May 4 — People gather for the Danish World War 2 Liberation Day commemorations in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the gathering via video link and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pledged continued military aid to Ukraine.
May 4 — The Fearless Girl statue by artist Kristen Visbal stands draped in the Ukraine flag following a demonstration by New Yorkers outside the New York Stock Exchange in the US.
May 5 — Ugandan police officers detain students marching towards parliament in Kampala, Uganda, on Thursday to protest against the steep rise in the cost of commodities.
May 5 — Eintracht Frankfurt fans wave flares during their team’s match against West Ham at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany.
May 5 — Mykola Ovdienko looks at a building destroyed by an air strike during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Borodianka, Ukraine.
