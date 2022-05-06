End of paradise? Chilean fjords rich in marine life face man-made threats

Vreni Häussermann is a marine biologist by training who is diving to the unexplored depths of the Chilean fjords of Patagonia to better understand the biodiversity of this unique part of the sea.

Häussermann is an explorer in the true sense of the word: she is revealing uncharted, otherworldly ecosystems and sharing them with the world, so that we can all understand what’s at stake should the current trend of climate change and damage caused by human activity continue.

“There are many secrets hidden down there. It’s our responsibility to explore what’s down in the ocean and to show people what we find,” she says.