Does your success deserve to be celebrated? Enter the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards

Madame Clicquot went on to influence and transform the entire industry. Not only did she create an identity for champagne outside of France, she also bottled the first recorded vintage champagne in 1810.

She later innovated the riddling table system — a technique that clears sparkling wine of cloudy yeast after fermentation — and, in 1818, made the first known blended rosé champagne, known for its liveliness and bursts of fruit.

Do you qualify to enter for a Bold Woman Award?

To enter the Bold Woman Award category, candidates must be the founder or CEO of a company that has been in existence for more than three years. They must have demonstrated transformation and evolution in their field and supported growth of the enterprise for at least two years, while maintaining an ethical approach to business.

To qualify for the Bold Future Award, candidates must be the founder or CEO of a company that has been in existence for less than three years. In that time, the candidate must have made a significant contribution to the success of the enterprise by instilling a sense of entrepreneurship and have made a tangible contribution to transformation in an existing market, while bringing ethical change to the business.

Enter now. Here’s how

If you are a leader and role model ready to be recognised for your remarkable success, enter the Bold Woman Awards by completing a simple form on the Veuve Clicquot website.

Three finalists in each category will be selected by an independent panel of judges and will be invited to attend the Bold Woman Awards ceremony on July 21, where one laureate in each of the categories will be lauded by a grand jury.

The Bold Woman Award winners will travel to Reims, France for an immersion in the history, tradition and luxury of Maison Veuve Clicquot.

Terms and conditions: Entries close on May 31. Candidates must be official residents of SA and the business must be based in or operating in SA.

This article was paid for by Veuve Clicquot.