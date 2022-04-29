The week in pictures

April 22 — Woman in church uniforms gather around the coffin of police diver Sgt Busisiwe Mjwara who died while searching for flood victims, at her official funeral in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
April 22-28 — A Ukrainian soldier patrols near destroyed buildings in Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine.
April 23 — Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers hold candles during a ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israel.
April 24 — French President Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with French first lady Brigitte Macron after being re-elected as president, during his victory rally at the Champs de Mars in Paris.
April 24 — Greek Orthodox priests take part in the Easter service at the Church of Fener Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul, Turkey. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused tension among the 200-million faithful of the Orthodox Church.
April 24 — Children and adults celebrate the annual mass iftar in Manenberg, Cape Town. Mass iftars are held during Ramadan, when streets are cordoned off and people from all walks of life, religion and races are invited to share a meal in their communities.
April 24 — Demonstrators pull at barricades outside Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence during ongoing protests against power cuts and soaring food and fuel prices, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
April 25 — Members of Greenpeace sail next to a tanker “Ust Luga” as part of a protest against delivering Russian oil to Norway, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Greenpeace, near Asgardstrand, Norway.
April 25 — A child lays poppies on the cenotaph to commemorate Anzac Day during the dawn service at Auckland War Memorial Museum in Auckland, New Zealand.
April 25 — Rescue workers search for survivors from the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi, India. Two workers died and five were pulled out of the rubble.
April 25 — Demonstrators gather outside the supreme court in New York on Monday before a judge held former US president Donald Trump in contempt of court for not producing documents subpoenaed in the state attorney-general’s civil probe of his business practices.
April 27 — Jets fly over a marching band at the Kees Taljaard Stadium in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, where the official presidential commemoration of Freedom Day was observed.
April 27 — San and Khoi groups gathered at The River Club in Observatory in Cape Town after their liberation walk in commemoration of the first land losses in 1657.
April 28 — UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and President Volodymyr Zelensky after talks in Kyiv on Thursday. Guterres said the UN is doing all it can to enable the evacuation of a Mariupol steel plant where fighters and civilians are holed up, under attack from Russian forces.
April 28 — Community members react to submissions made at the Pimville Community Centre in Soweto, where police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Lt-Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola hosted an imbizo on crime and policing issues in the area.
April 28 — A medical worker in a protective suit swabs a resident at a makeshift testing site amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, China. Beijing closed public spaces and stepped up checks as most of the city’s 22-million residents embarked on more Covid-19 mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown.
April 28 — President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló during his state visit, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The leaders discussed strengthening ties and condemned the attempted coup in Guinea Bissau in February.
