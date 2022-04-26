BIG READ: Fighting back against the global information disorder

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are familiar with the words “fake news”, “disinformation” and “conspiracy theory”. The overwhelming amount of information about the pandemic, much of it new, confusing, anxiety-inducing and often misleading, has been described by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an “infodemic”. The WHO warns that the rapid spread of harmful information on digital platforms can cause “risk-taking behaviours that can harm health” and can lead to “mistrust in health authorities” and “undermines the public health response”.

But this trend precedes the more recent scourge of antivaxxers and ivermectin prophets. Already in 2016, the year in which Donald Trump became president of the US, the Oxford Dictionaries declared their word of the year as “post-truth society”: “an adjective relating to circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than emotional appeals”.

Of course, emotional appeals — usually to the racist and misogynist biases among his voters — were the stock in trade of Trump’s election campaign. He also weaponised the term “fake news” to dismiss critics and attack the news media. (One of the reasons researchers prefer to avoid that term, instead opting for more nuanced terms such as mis-, dis- and malinformation).

That same year SA became the target of a mass disinformation campaign. Orchestrated by the now disgraced Bell Pottinger public relations company and paid for by the Gupta family, an army of Twitter bots, hateful websites and fake social media posts sought to exploit racial polarisation and socioeconomic inequality in an attempt to counter allegations of state capture.

More recently anonymous Twitter accounts and “follow-back” tactics have been used to stir up xenophobia online. As political parties are again climbing on the xenophobic bandwagon to score cheap populist votes, we can expect more where that was coming from.