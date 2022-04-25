Is your brain sabotaging your ability to do that extra push-up?

If you would like to try an open-label placebo yourself, many sugar pills are commercially available online. If that sounds too artificial, you could try to incorporate other rituals around your fitness regime that can boost your expectations of high performance. If I take an energy drink, for instance, I try to imagine all the nutrients fuelling my muscles — an exercise that may maximise any placebo response to the beverage.

More generally, understanding the power of mind-over-muscle might lead us to reconsider some of our core underlying beliefs about our fitness. For manifold reasons, we might assume that we simply aren’t cut out for exercise. We may have had poor experiences of gym classes at school, for example, and our feelings of inadequacy could then be worsened as we compare ourselves with the stronger and faster gym bunnies around us. The scientific research shows that negative beliefs about our capacity for exercise can reduce our endurance and increase our discomfort. This will naturally make it much harder to summon the will to workout in the future.

Without fooling ourselves into thinking we are ready-made Olympic athletes, we can try to question those beliefs — reminding ourselves, for instance, that everyone is capable of making some slow and steady improvements. We can also look out for “catastrophic thinking” while we go about the exercise, and try to interpret feelings of exertion more objectively. If you have a dim view of your fitness, you might now interpret the natural aches and pains and feelings of fatigue as a sign of your own ineptitude. This could then trigger feelings of shame (“I’m so hopeless”) and the assumption that you’ll never improve. In reality, of course, your slight discomfort is more likely a sign that you are building strength and endurance — and recognising that fact could help you to reduce some of the negative feelings of fatigue.

My own experiences are purely anecdotal, but since researching The Expectation Effect, I’ve reframed my assumptions about my own fitness. Sadly, I can’t say that this has transformed me, at 36, into a world-class athlete, but it has transformed my experience of exercise — which was, after all, my only goal. I once dreaded my twice-weekly trips to the gym. But I now have greater endurance on the treadmill and rowing machines, and I lift heavier weights. Most importantly, I find the whole process less exhausting and more enjoyable, so that I will happily work out every day, and my mood is much better for it.

The advances in exercise science suggest Voet was right: there really is no substitute for self-belief.

